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Analysis-Could AI chip boom make ASML Europe's first trillion-dollar firm? - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Analysis-Could AI chip boom make ASML Europe's first trillion-dollar firm?

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 20, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 20, 2026

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Could ASML Become Europe’s First Trillion-Dollar Tech Powerhouse?

The Rise of ASML and the Trillion-Dollar Question

By Toby Sterling and Nathan Vifflin

AMSTERDAM, July 20 (Reuters) - The global artificial intelligence boom has propelled ASML to the top of Europe's stock market, as soaring demand for AI computer chips flows to the Dutch company that dominates the market for the equipment needed to make them.

After blowout second quarter earnings, investors and analysts are asking a once far-fetched question: could ASML become Europe's first ever trillion-dollar firm?

Key obstacles include doubts over how long Google, Amazon, and other hyperscalers will keep spending heavily on data centres, and whether ASML, its suppliers and customers such as TSMC and Samsung can execute expansion plans.

But after ASML shares spiked 60% this year to push the firm close to a $700 billion valuation, investors and analysts say the trillion-dollar scenario is plausible.

"I think it has a really good chance of being the first company in Europe to hit the trillion mark," said Carolyn Bell, lead portfolio manager for Stonehage Fleming's Global Best Ideas, adding ASML accounted for about 8% of the portfolio.

"I just don't know when."

The Trillion-Dollar Question: Analyst Perspectives

THE TRILLION-DOLLAR QUESTION

Analyst Upgrades and Market Cap Predictions

Analyst upgrades after the second quarter show it's no pipe dream. Barclays, Susquehanna and Bernstein now have 12-month price targets above $2,600 per share - a 49% rise from current levels and the rough threshold for a $1 trillion market cap.

ASML’s Unique Market Position

ASML is the only seller of extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography tools required to print the minute circuitry of the most advanced logic and memory chips. Investors compare its business to selling picks and shovels during a gold rush.

Investor Confidence and Industry Moats

John Lamb of Capital Group, whose funds hold around 5% of ASML shares worth $35 billion, praised it as a long-term holding for its "unique assets and wide moats".

"The fundamentals for the industry as a whole appear stronger than ever and ASML occupies a critical space," he said.

ASML’s Position Among European Giants

ASML has overtaken and is now streaking away from other leading European companies Roche, LVMH, Novo Nordisk, AstraZeneca and SAP.

ASML’s Growth Drivers and Potential Obstacles

ASML COULD BENEFIT FROM AN 'UPGRADE CYCLE'

Valuation and Hyperscaler Demand

Shares trade at 38 times forecast earnings for 2027, according to LSEG data, well above multiples for top ASML customer TSMC, which manufactures the AI chips designed by Nvidia and used by OpenAI, Anthropic and the hyperscaler firms.

ASML investors and analysts said to justify the premium and grow into that valuation several things need to go right, notably continuing hyperscaler demand.

Risks: Supply Chain and Geopolitics

Trent Masters of Alphinity Investment Management, which has about 3% of its portfolio in ASML, warned that "any cooling of this will flow through to ASML's earnings".

He said other threats include ASML's ability to manage its supply chain and geopolitical risks, though he is "on balance very positive" about the company's outlook.

U.S. lawmakers have proposed the MATCH Act, a law that could curtail ASML's sales and servicing of equipment in China - a market where ASML expects to have 20% of sales in 2026.

Opportunities: Upgrade Cycle and New Markets

Analysts said there are also reasons ASML could keep growing even amid an AI slowdown.

Kinngai Chan of Summit Insights Group said AI memory chip makers such as SK Hynix, Samsung and Micron are shifting production away from processes that use ASML's older DUV tools toward new and pricier EUV tools, a profitable "upgrade cycle".

ASML "can surely be" Europe's first trillion-dollar firm, ING analyst Marc Hesselink said.

And then there is the possibility that chip demand accelerates. The new Terafab plant planned by Elon Musk in Texas to supply SpaceX and Tesla represents a new source of revenue for ASML.

Market Volatility and the Road Ahead

Antoine Hucher of Aviva Investors said if the company executed its strategy well and AI demand held up, ASML would keep growing, though nothing was certain.

"ASML could well become the first European company to reach a $1 trillion market cap," he said. "However, the volatility we have seen with AI stocks in the last few weeks suggests the journey to this achievement won't be a straight line."

(Reporting by Toby Sterling and Nathan Vifflin; Editing by Adam Jourdan and Daniel Wallis)

Key Takeaways

  • ASML’s market cap has climbed to approximately $683 billion (≈€600 billion) as of mid‑July 2026, making it Europe’s most valuable company ever (financecharts.com).
  • Analysts from Barclays, Susquehanna and Bernstein see upside to ~$2,600/share—about a 49% jump—potentially lifting ASML to a $1 trillion market cap if delivery and demand remain robust (Reuters).
  • Risks include potential AI spending slowdown, execution of expansion by ASML and partners, supply‑chain and geopolitical hurdles (e.g. MATCH Act constraints in China), though an upgrade cycle and entrenched moat support long‑term optimism (Reuters; various recent sources).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is driving ASML's rapid valuation growth?
ASML's valuation is driven by soaring demand for AI computer chips and its dominant position as the sole supplier of extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography tools needed for advanced chip manufacturing.
Could ASML be Europe’s first trillion-dollar company?
Analysts and investors believe ASML has a plausible path to becoming Europe's first trillion-dollar firm, supported by strong industry fundamentals and premium pricing.
What risks could hinder ASML’s growth?
Key risks include possible reductions in hyperscaler data center spending, supply chain challenges, geopolitical factors like the proposed MATCH Act, and volatility in AI demand.
How does ASML compare to other European firms?
ASML has overtaken leading European companies like Roche, LVMH, and Novo Nordisk, solidifying its lead in market capitalization and growth potential.
What industry trends could benefit ASML further?
Trends such as the shift by AI memory chip makers from older DUV tools to next-gen EUV tools and new projects like the Terafab plant in Texas could drive ASML’s future growth.

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