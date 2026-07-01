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Russian drones attack Ukrainian capital, set central district hotel on fire - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russian drones attack Ukrainian capital, set central district hotel on fire

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

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Russian drone attack causes major fire at Kyiv hotel, debris in city districts

Details of the Drone Attack and Its Aftermath

July 1 (Reuters) - Russian forces attacked the Ukrainian capital Kyiv with drones late on Wednesday, triggering a fire in a hotel on a central boulevard and leaving debris scattered in two city districts.

Fire at Central Kyiv Hotel

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, writing on Telegram, said the hotel roof was on fire on the central Shevchenko Boulevard. Pictures posted online showed a fire burning out of control at the top of the building.

Emergency Response

Klitschko said emergency services had been dispatched to the site.

Impact on Other City Districts

Another witness said explosions had been heard in the capital's western districts.

Debris and Damage

Klitschko said drone fragments had hit the ground in the city centre and in a northeastern suburb.

Public Reaction and Safety Measures

Residents Seek Shelter

Other pictures on unofficial Telegram channels showed residents crowding into underground stations.

Government Response

President Zelenskiy's Statement

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had earlier warned that intelligence reports showed an overnight attack on the country was likely and said he was cutting short his stay in Dublin.

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by Franklin Paul and Bill Berkrot)

Key Takeaways

  • The drone attack ignited a fire on the roof of a hotel along central Shevchenko Boulevard in Kyiv, with debris falling in both central and northeastern districts; emergency services were dispatched immediately, Kyiv mayor Klitschko reported on Telegram. (ukranews.com)
  • President Zelenskiy had cut short his stay in Dublin due to intelligence forecasting an overnight attack, highlighting heightened tensions and continued threats to Ukraine's capital. (ukranews.com)
  • This strike follows a pattern of escalating Russian air assaults on Kyiv, including recent attacks on historic sites like the Pechersk Lavra monastery and mass drone barrages resulting in fires, injuries, and infrastructure damage. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened during the Russian drone attack in Kyiv?
Russian drones attacked Kyiv, setting a central hotel on fire and leaving debris in city districts.
Where did the hotel fire occur in Kyiv?
The hotel roof was set on fire on the central Shevchenko Boulevard.
What was Mayor Vitali Klitschko's response to the attack?
Mayor Klitschko reported the fire and stated that emergency services were dispatched to the site.
How did local residents react during the attack?
Residents crowded into underground stations for safety amid explosions.
Was there any warning before the attack?
President Zelenskiy warned of a likely overnight attack based on intelligence reports.

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