Russian drone attack causes major fire at Kyiv hotel, debris in city districts
Details of the Drone Attack and Its Aftermath
July 1 (Reuters) - Russian forces attacked the Ukrainian capital Kyiv with drones late on Wednesday, triggering a fire in a hotel on a central boulevard and leaving debris scattered in two city districts.
Fire at Central Kyiv Hotel
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, writing on Telegram, said the hotel roof was on fire on the central Shevchenko Boulevard. Pictures posted online showed a fire burning out of control at the top of the building.
Emergency Response
Klitschko said emergency services had been dispatched to the site.
Impact on Other City Districts
Another witness said explosions had been heard in the capital's western districts.
Debris and Damage
Klitschko said drone fragments had hit the ground in the city centre and in a northeastern suburb.
Public Reaction and Safety Measures
Residents Seek Shelter
Other pictures on unofficial Telegram channels showed residents crowding into underground stations.
Government Response
President Zelenskiy's Statement
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had earlier warned that intelligence reports showed an overnight attack on the country was likely and said he was cutting short his stay in Dublin.
Reporting and Editing Credits
(Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by Franklin Paul and Bill Berkrot)