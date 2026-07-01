Russian drone attack causes major fire at Kyiv hotel, debris in city districts

Details of the Drone Attack and Its Aftermath

July 1 (Reuters) - Russian forces attacked the Ukrainian capital Kyiv with drones late on Wednesday, triggering a fire in a hotel on a central boulevard and leaving debris scattered in two city districts.

Fire at Central Kyiv Hotel

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, writing on Telegram, said the hotel roof was on fire on the central Shevchenko Boulevard. Pictures posted online showed a fire burning out of control at the top of the building.

Emergency Response

Klitschko said emergency services had been dispatched to the site.

Impact on Other City Districts

Another witness said explosions had been heard in the capital's western districts.

Debris and Damage

Klitschko said drone fragments had hit the ground in the city centre and in a northeastern suburb.

Public Reaction and Safety Measures

Residents Seek Shelter

Other pictures on unofficial Telegram channels showed residents crowding into underground stations.

Government Response

President Zelenskiy's Statement

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had earlier warned that intelligence reports showed an overnight attack on the country was likely and said he was cutting short his stay in Dublin.

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by Franklin Paul and Bill Berkrot)