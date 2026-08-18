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Pakistan top court orders ex-PM Imran Khan be moved to hospital from jail, his party says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Pakistan top court orders ex-PM Imran Khan be moved to hospital from jail, his party says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 18, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 18, 2026

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Pakistan Supreme Court Directs Transfer of Ex-PM Imran Khan to Hospital Over Health Concerns

Supreme Court Orders Hospitalization of Imran Khan Amid Health Fears

Background of Imran Khan's Imprisonment

ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The Supreme Court of Pakistan ordered on Tuesday that former Prime Minister Imran Khan be moved to hospital from jail, his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party said, meeting a longstanding demand of his party and family, who had raised concerns about his health.

Cricketer-turned-politician Khan, 73, has been in jail since August 2023, convicted in a string of cases that he says were politically driven following his ouster in 2022.

Health Concerns Raised by Family and Lawyers

His sons repeatedly expressed concern regarding his deteriorating health last year, with his lawyers saying he had lost significant vision in his right eye while in prison.

Statements from PTI Representatives

"It's a very welcome order and we wish it had happened sooner so his eye and general health would not have deteriorated this much," PTI spokesperson Zulfikar Bukhari said.

"He should remain in hospital until all doctors are satisfied," he said.

Supreme Court's Directive and Hospitalization Details

The court has directed Khan be moved to Shifa International Hospital within 48 hours and remain there until September 16, Khan's spokesperson Naeem Haider Panjutha said on X.

Legal Challenges and Political Context

Since he lost power in a no-confidence vote, Khan has faced multiple cases, including over state gifts and an unlawful marriage. Some convictions have been suspended or overturned, with appeals pending. He denies wrongdoing.

International and Domestic Reactions

Cricket greats from around the world, including from across the border in India, demanded better treatment for him in February, expressing "deep concern" about his prison conditions.

PTI's Political Standing

PTI won power in 2018 and retains a large support base across key provinces. But it was stripped of its election symbol ahead of the 2024 vote, forcing its candidates to run as independents.

(Reporting by Ariba Shahid and Mubasher Bukhari, Writing by Sakshi Dayal; Editing by YP Rajesh)

Key Takeaways

  • The Supreme Court granted a longstanding demand by PTI and family to move Khan to hospital, ordering his transfer to Shifa International Hospital within 48 hours and stay until September 16, as per PTI spokespersons.
  • Imran Khan, aged 73, has reportedly lost around 85 % of vision in his right eye due to delayed treatment in prison; the court previously ordered a medical examination and treatment after reviewing a report by his lawyer detailing rapid vision loss beginning October 2025.
  • His family and PTI have pressed for improved medical and legal access amid trials over politically charged convictions; international supporters including global cricket figures have called for his better treatment, while some convictions have been suspended or overturned and appeals remain pending.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Imran Khan ordered to be moved to a hospital?
Imran Khan was ordered to be moved to a hospital due to concerns about his deteriorating health while in jail, as raised by his family and party.
Which hospital will Imran Khan be moved to?
The Supreme Court directed that Imran Khan be moved to Shifa International Hospital.
How long will Imran Khan remain in the hospital?
Imran Khan is to remain in hospital until September 16, or until doctors are satisfied with his health.
What are the charges Imran Khan is facing?
Imran Khan is convicted in several cases he says are politically motivated, including cases regarding state gifts and unlawful marriage.
What has the PTI party said about the court order?
PTI representatives welcomed the order and expressed hope for Imran Khan's health improvement, stating the order should have come sooner.

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