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Kushner to hold talks with Netanyahu after rare meeting with Hamas - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Kushner to hold talks with Netanyahu after rare meeting with Hamas

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 17, 2026

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Politics Middle East Diplomacy Conflict International Relations

Kushner to Meet Netanyahu Following Historic Kushner-Hamas Cairo Talks on Gaza

Key Developments in U.S.-Brokered Gaza Peace Efforts

By Alexander Cornwell

Upcoming Netanyahu-Kushner Meeting

JERUSALEM, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is due to meet Donald Trump's envoy and son-in-law Jared Kushner on Monday, a day after he held a rare meeting with Hamas officials in Cairo, in a bid to push forward the U.S. president's Gaza peace plan.

Details of Cairo Talks

Participants and Mediation

A diplomatic source said Hamas leader Khalil Al-Hayya was present at some of the meetings that mediators held with Kushner and Trump's Board of Peace envoy for Gaza, Nickolay Mladenov, in Cairo on Sunday.

Historical Context of Kushner-Hamas Engagements

It marks Kushner’s second known meeting with representatives of Hamas, the Palestinian militant group designated a terrorist movement by the United States. 

Previous Ceasefire Negotiations

Kushner previously met Hamas officials alongside U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff in October 2025, helping clinch a deal that led to a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of remaining hostages seized by Hamas in the October 7, 2023 attacks on Israel.

Trump's Gaza Peace Plan and Israeli Response

Plan Details and Phased Implementation

Trump said in late July a deal was reached for the complete disarmament ‌of Hamas and other armed groups in Gaza. 

Netanyahu's Opposition

But Netanyahu, who is seeking re-election at a vote due in October, has publicly rejected Trump's plan.

Terms and Conditions of the Deal

Trump had said the deal would be carried ​out in phases, with Israeli forces withdrawing from Gaza as disarmament ​proceeded and an International Stabilization Force working with a new Palestinian police force to secure the enclave.

Hamas' Conditional Agreement

Hamas has said it agreed to the plan but the deal's implementation would depend on Israel first meeting its own commitments, including withdrawal and halting attacks.

(Writing by Tom Perry; editing by Rami Ayyub)

Key Takeaways

  • Kushner’s rare direct meeting with Hamas is aimed at advancing the second phase of Trump’s Gaza peace plan, focusing on disarmament and reconstruction (axios.com).
  • President Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ claims a phased disarmament agreement was reached in late July, though Israel remains skeptical and Hamas conditions steps on Israel honoring its own commitments (investing.com).
  • Netanyahu, who has publicly rejected Trump’s plan, will meet Kushner to discuss Israel’s role and response ahead of the October election (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Jared Kushner meet with Hamas officials in Cairo?
Kushner met with Hamas officials in Cairo to advance negotiations for the U.S. president's Gaza peace plan, aiming to secure a ceasefire and hostage release.
What is the key disagreement between Netanyahu and Trump's Gaza peace plan?
Netanyahu has publicly rejected Trump's Gaza peace plan that proposes Israeli withdrawal and phased disarmament in Gaza, even as Trump claims a deal was reached.
Who attended the meetings with Kushner in Cairo?
Hamas leader Khalil Al-Hayya and Nickolay Mladenov, Trump's Board of Peace envoy for Gaza, were among those present in the Cairo meetings with Kushner.
What are the stated conditions for Hamas to proceed with the peace deal?
Hamas agreed to the plan but requires Israel to withdraw forces from Gaza and halt attacks as a precursor to implementation.
How does the proposed Gaza deal address security?
The deal outlines phased Israeli withdrawal, Gaza disarmament, and establishment of an International Stabilization Force with a new Palestinian police force for security.

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