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Motor racing-Ukraine calls on FIA to reconsider lifting ban on competitors from Russia, Belarus - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Motor racing-Ukraine calls on FIA to reconsider lifting ban on competitors from Russia, Belarus

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 18, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 18, 2026

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Ukraine Calls on FIA to Rethink Lifting Ban on Russian, Belarusian Drivers

Ukraine's Response to FIA's Decision

Background of the Ban

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Ukraine has urged motorsport's world governing body to reconsider lifting a ban on competitors from Russia and Belarus in international events.

The ban on participants from the two countries competing with their own flags and anthems, in place since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, was lifted by the International Automobile Federation (FIA) last week.

Ukrainian Officials' Reactions

Minister of Youth and Sports' Appeal

The BBC reported Ukraine's Minister of Youth and Sports had written to FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem requesting the decision be reconsidered.

Statement from Ukraine's Automobile Federation

Ukraine's Automobile Federation said in a statement the FIA move had "come as a complete surprise".

FIA's Updated Requirements

FIA's Official Response

An FIA spokesperson, confirming the Ukrainian letter, said on Tuesday the requirements for Russian and Belarusian drivers, teams and officials had been updated following a vote by the FIA's World Motor Sport Council.

"This follows an announcement by the IOC (International Olympic Committee) on 7th July and similar updates issued by other international sporting federations," the spokesperson added.

Ongoing Restrictions and Monitoring

"The FIA maintains its ban on organising events and competitions in Russia and Belarus. The FIA continues to monitor the situation closely in Ukraine and reserves the right to update its position in the future."

Impact on Motorsport Events and Athletes

Russian Presence in Formula One

Russia, which once hosted a regular round of the Formula One championship in Sochi, has not hosted a grand prix since 2021.

The last Russian driver in Formula One was Nikita Mazepin, whose contract was terminated by U.S.-owned Haas in 2022 and who has since competed in the Middle East under a neutral flag.

IOC's Role and FIA's Recognition

The IOC last month provisionally lifted its suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee, a step seen as bringing Russia closer to reintegration into the Olympic movement ahead of the Los Angeles Games.

The FIA, the governing body for Formula One, F2, F3, Formula E and the World Rally Championship as well as other international series, was awarded full recognition status by the IOC in 2013.

Reactions from Russian Motorsport Officials

Boris Rotenberg's Statement

Boris Rotenberg, president of the Russian Automobile Federation (RAF), hailed an important day for Russian motorsport when the FIA's decision was announced.

Rotenberg's Comments on Sport and Politics

"Sport and culture should be out of politics -- they are the ones that unite peoples," said the oligarch, who remains on the European Union’s sanctions list and is a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a statement on the RAF website.

"Justice has triumphed. We are grateful to the International Automobile Federation for the constructive dialogue and are ready to jointly resolve all pressing issues."

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in LondonEditing by Christian Radnedge)

Key Takeaways

  • Ukraine’s Minister of Youth and Sports wrote to FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem requesting the decision be reconsidered; Ukraine’s Automobile Federation described the move as “a complete surprise.”
  • The FIA clarified it updated requirements for Russian and Belarusian participants following a vote by its World Motor Sport Council, aligning with the IOC’s provisional lift on the Russian Olympic Committee in early July 2026.
  • The FIA maintains its ban on holding events in Russia and Belarus and reserves the right to revise its stance in response to evolving geopolitical conditions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Ukraine ask the FIA to reconsider its decision?
Ukraine requested the FIA to reconsider lifting the ban on Russian and Belarusian competitors, citing concerns after motorsport's world governing body updated its policy.
What restrictions remain in place for Russian and Belarusian drivers?
The FIA maintains its ban on hosting motorsport events in Russia and Belarus, though competitors from these countries can now participate under certain updated requirements.
What prompted the FIA to update its policy on Russian and Belarusian athletes?
The FIA's updated policy followed an announcement from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and similar moves by other international sport federations.
Who was the last Russian driver in Formula One?
Nikita Mazepin was the last Russian driver in Formula One; his contract was terminated in 2022 and he competed under a neutral flag afterward.
Has Russia hosted any recent Formula One Grand Prix events?
Russia has not hosted a Formula One Grand Prix since 2021.

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