Russia Warns UK Over Ukraine Drone Strikes, Citing Risk of War Involvement

Escalating Tensions Between Russia and the UK Over Ukraine Conflict

Russian Foreign Minister's Statement

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Russia had the right to regard the direct involvement of Britain in strikes on Russian territory as participation in the war in Ukraine, the Interfax news agency reported.

Reports of British-Made Drones Used in Strikes

Times Newspaper Report

His comments came after the Times newspaper reported on Saturday that British-made drones had been used for long-range strikes against Russia for the first time.

Russia's Response to Drone Usage

Following the report, Russia's embassy in London warned Britain of unspecified "consequences" for supplying drones to Kyiv. British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on Tuesday that Britain would support Ukraine "100%" in its fight against Russia and stand by Kyiv "in its hour of need".

Previous Accusations and Future Implications

Allegations of British Specialist Involvement

Moscow has previously accused British specialists of involvement in attacks on Russian territory, saying Britain's role would be taken "into account" in its response.

Potential Consequences and Diplomatic Fallout

(Reporting by Maxim RodionovEditing by Alexandra Hudson)