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Russia's Lavrov says Britain risks being seen as party to Ukraine war - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Russia's Lavrov says Britain risks being seen as party to Ukraine war

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 18, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 18, 2026

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Finance Banking Geopolitics International Relations

Russia Warns UK Over Ukraine Drone Strikes, Citing Risk of War Involvement

Escalating Tensions Between Russia and the UK Over Ukraine Conflict

Russian Foreign Minister's Statement

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Russia had the right to regard the direct involvement of Britain in strikes on Russian territory as participation in the war in Ukraine, the Interfax news agency reported.

Reports of British-Made Drones Used in Strikes

Times Newspaper Report

His comments came after the Times newspaper reported on Saturday that British-made drones had been used for long-range strikes against Russia for the first time.

Russia's Response to Drone Usage

Following the report, Russia's embassy in London warned Britain of unspecified "consequences" for supplying drones to Kyiv. British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on Tuesday that Britain would support Ukraine "100%" in its fight against Russia and stand by Kyiv "in its hour of need".

Previous Accusations and Future Implications

Allegations of British Specialist Involvement

Moscow has previously accused British specialists of involvement in attacks on Russian territory, saying Britain's role would be taken "into account" in its response.

Potential Consequences and Diplomatic Fallout

(Reporting by Maxim RodionovEditing by Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • Lavrov said Britain’s direct involvement in drone strikes on Russia could make it a party to the war (apnews.com)
  • The Times reported British-made long‑range drones were used in deep‑strike operations against Russian targets for the first time (reddit.com)
  • UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham reaffirmed unwavering, “100%” support for Ukraine despite Russian warnings (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Russia consider Britain a party to the Ukraine war?
Russia claims that Britain's involvement in supplying drones used for strikes on Russian territory constitutes direct participation in the Ukraine conflict.
What prompted Russia's warning to Britain?
The warning followed reports that British-made drones were used in long-range attacks against Russia for the first time.
How has Britain responded to Russia's accusations?
British Prime Minister Andy Burnham stated the UK would support Ukraine '100%' and stand by Kyiv in its conflict with Russia.
What consequences has Russia warned of for Britain's support to Ukraine?
Russia's embassy in London warned of unspecified 'consequences' if Britain continues supplying drones to Kyiv.

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