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Cricket-England-India T20 abandoned because of rain

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

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Cricket Sports England India T20 Series

England vs India T20 Opener Abandoned due to Rain after India Set 189-7

By Neil Squires

Match Summary and Key Moments

CHESTER-LE-STREET, England, July 1 (Reuters) - England and India were left frustrated as the opening game of their three-match T20 series was abandoned because of rain at the halfway stage.

India's Innings: Setting a Competitive Target

India, who came into the match on the back of a surprise series defeat in Ireland, had posted a competitive target of 189-7 in their 20 overs after contrasting half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma and Shreyas Iyer.

Rain Interrupts England's Chase

England’s chase, though, did not get underway with the drizzle that had fallen for the majority of India’s innings intensifying and the game was called off at 2017 local time.

Key Performances and Turning Points

India's Recovery after Early Wickets

India, who again chose to delay a debut for their 15-year-old batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, had fought back well from a terrible start.

They were 6-2 after two overs with opener Sanju Samson departing to a flying catch by Tom Banton at backward point off Saqib Mahmood and Ishan Kishan run out two balls later by Harry Brook after a mix-up with Abhishek Sharma.

Abhishek Sharma's Explosive Batting

Sharma, deposed by Kishan at the top of the ICC T20 batting rankings, shrugged off the incident to take the attack to England, despatching Mahmood for successive sixes.

It took the 25-year-old past 100 T20 international sixes. He is the quickest player to reach the milestone off 785 balls.

Three successive boundaries off Luke Wood maintained the momentum as India reached 61-2 at the end of the six-over powerplay.

England's Bowling Response

The onslaught gave Brook, who was captaining England’s white-ball side two days after being part of the test team that lost the series to New Zealand, a lot to think about.

He turned to Sam Curran and it proved a smart call as the left-armer trapped Sharma lbw with his second ball for an exhilarating 59 off 24 balls.

Shreyas Iyer and Shivam Dube's Contributions

India captain Iyer, who hit a beautiful six over extra cover off Wood, made a more workmanlike 68 off 47 balls before falling lbw to Mahmood who finished with 3-33.

Shivam Dube finished on 42 not out from 21 balls.

Looking Ahead in the Series

India, who beat England in a high-scoring semi-final on their way to lifting the World Cup in March, would have been pleased with their total but England were still in the game.

The teams move on to Old Trafford, Manchester for the second game of the series on Saturday.

]

(Reporting by Neil Squires, editing by Ed Osmond)

Key Takeaways

  • Match abandoned due to persistent drizzle just before England’s chase could begin
  • Abhishek Sharma set a new record as the fastest to 100 T20I sixes, reaching the milestone in just 785 balls
  • India’s total of 189‑7 built on aggressive contributions from Sharma (59 off 24) and Shreyas Iyer (68 off 47)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the England vs India T20 match abandoned?
The match was abandoned due to persistent rain at the halfway stage, preventing England from starting their chase.
What score did India post before the match was called off?
India scored 189-7 in their 20 overs, with key contributions from Abhishek Sharma and Shreyas Iyer.
Who were the top performers for India in the match?
Abhishek Sharma scored 59 off 24 balls and Shreyas Iyer made 68 off 47 balls.
Where will the next match of the series be played?
The next T20 match between England and India will be held at Old Trafford, Manchester.
Did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi make his debut in this match?
No, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi did not debut; India once again delayed introducing the 15-year-old batter.

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