Russia Launches Massive Strikes on Kyiv and Airports After Recent Attacks
Overview of Russian Strikes on Ukraine
Details of the Attack
July 2 (Reuters) - Russia conducted a massive attack on Ukraine's capital of Kyiv and other locations using long-range, high-precision air-, land-, sea-launched weapons and drones, the Russian Defence Ministry said in a Telegram post on Thursday.
Targets and Retaliation
The ministry added it hit military and energy facilities around Kyiv, as well as military airports in several regions including in Poltava and Dnipropetrovsk, in what it said was retaliation for Ukraine's attack on civil infrastructure.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)