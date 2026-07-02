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Russia says it strikes Ukraine in retaliation for recent attacks - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia says it strikes Ukraine in retaliation for recent attacks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 2, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 2, 2026

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Finance Banking headlines Russia Ukraine Geopolitics

Russia Launches Massive Strikes on Kyiv and Airports After Recent Attacks

Overview of Russian Strikes on Ukraine

Details of the Attack

July 2 (Reuters) - Russia conducted a massive attack on Ukraine's capital of Kyiv and other locations using long-range, high-precision air-, land-, sea-launched weapons and drones, the Russian Defence Ministry said in a Telegram post on Thursday.

Targets and Retaliation

The ministry added it hit military and energy facilities around Kyiv, as well as military airports in several regions including in Poltava and Dnipropetrovsk, in what it said was retaliation for Ukraine's attack on civil infrastructure.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia says the strike targeted military and energy sites including airports and power facilities around Kyiv and in Poltava and Dnipropetrovsk regions, framed as retaliation for Ukraine’s attacks on Russian civil infrastructure (apnews.com)
  • The latest assault follows Ukraine’s intensified long‑range drone attacks on Russian oil refineries and energy sites, which have disrupted fuel supplies and prompted Kremlin acknowledgment of fuel shortages (apnews.com)
  • Russia’s move underscores how the conflict’s dynamics are increasingly shaped by reciprocal strikes on infrastructure, with each side targeting energy and military assets to degrade the other’s war‑fighting capacity (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Russia strike Ukraine?
Russia stated the attacks were retaliation for recent Ukrainian strikes on civil infrastructure.
What locations were targeted by Russia's attack?
Targets included Kyiv, military airports in Poltava and Dnipropetrovsk, and energy facilities.
What weapons did Russia use in the attack?
Russia used long-range, high-precision air-, land-, sea-launched weapons and drones.
Who reported the information about the attacks?
The Russian Defence Ministry shared details in a Telegram post, and the news was reported by Jekaterīna Golubkova.

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