German Producer Prices Increase 1.8% in June, Missing Expectations
June Producer Price Data and Market Expectations
Official Statistics and Year-on-Year Change
July 20 (Reuters) - German producer prices rose less than expected in June, rising by 1.8% on the year, the federal statistics office reported on Monday.
Analyst Forecasts and Market Reactions
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 1.9% increase.
Further Information and Data Sources
The office publishes more detailed data on its website.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Ozan Ergenay in Gdansk; Editing by Linda Pasquini)