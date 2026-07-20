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German producer prices rise 1.8% y/y in June - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

German producer prices rise 1.8% y/y in June

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 20, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 20, 2026

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German Producer Prices Increase 1.8% in June, Missing Expectations

June Producer Price Data and Market Expectations

Official Statistics and Year-on-Year Change

July 20 (Reuters) - German producer prices rose less than expected in June, rising by 1.8% on the year, the federal statistics office reported on Monday.

Analyst Forecasts and Market Reactions

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 1.9% increase.

Further Information and Data Sources

The office publishes more detailed data on its website.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Ozan Ergenay in Gdansk; Editing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • Producer prices in Germany increased by 1.8% year‑on‑year in June 2026, slightly below the 1.9% Reuters consensus forecast.
  • This continued the downward trend from April (1.7%) and May (2.2%)—indicating easing inflationary pressure on industrial output.
  • By comparison, consumer inflation in Germany held at 2.3% in June, suggesting a divergence between producer and consumer price dynamics.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the year-on-year increase in German producer prices for June?
German producer prices rose by 1.8% year-on-year in June.
How does the June increase in German producer prices compare to analyst expectations?
The increase was lower than expected, as analysts had forecast a 1.9% rise.
Who reported the German producer price data for June?
The data was reported by the German federal statistics office.
Where can more detailed German producer price data be found?
More detailed data is available on the federal statistics office website.

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