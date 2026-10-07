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Rubio to link ancient Greek values to 'America First' speech in Athens - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Rubio to link ancient Greek values to 'America First' speech in Athens

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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Politics Foreign Policy International Relations US News Europe

Rubio Connects Ancient Greek Ideals to Trump’s 'America First' Approach in Athens

Rubio's Speech in Athens: Embracing Ancient Values in Modern Policy

Invoking Ancient Greek Ideals

ATHENS, Oct 7 (Reuters) - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was expected on Wednesday to urge Western nations to embrace the ancient Greek values of "heroism, honor, and duty", tying the ideals to President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.

Critique of Globalism

"It has become fashionable today to believe that enlightened foreign policy means prioritizing the 'global community' over one's own people," Rubio was to say, according to excerpts shared ahead of the speech by the State Department.

"They knew that there was nothing selfish or wrong about loyalty to your nation, nor in fighting to defend its interests above all else." 

Political Context and Symbolism

Location and Political Aspirations

Rubio, regarded as a leading contender for the Republican nomination to succeed Trump in 2028, chose to deliver his speech from the Pnyx, where ancient Athens' popular assembly once met.

Echoes of Previous Speeches

Rubio's speech echoes Vice President JD Vance's February 2025 Munich Security Conference speech, which cast Europe's challenges as a retreat from shared Western values and drew rebukes from the continent's leaders.

That was followed by Trump's November 2025 National Security Strategy, which warned that Europe faced "civilization erasure" from migration and challenges to national sovereignty.

Rubio's Vision for the West

Defining the Crossroads

"Today, we find ourselves at a crossroads. The next decade will write the story of the next century," Rubio was due to say. "The course we take will determine whether the West maintains its place at the head of the world, or resigns itself to a future of atrophy, servitude, and decline."

America's Chosen Path

"Under President Trump, the United States has made its choice," Rubio was to add. "We choose the unapologetic pursuit of national power."

Diplomatic Engagements in Europe

Strengthening Alliances

Rubio is visiting three European NATO allies, beginning in Iceland. Earlier on Wednesday, Rubio and his Greek counterpart reaffirmed close US-Greek security, energy and trade ties. He was to conclude the trip with talks with Portuguese officials on Thursday in Lisbon.

(Reporting by Jonathan Landay in Athens; Additional reporting by Simon Lewis in Washington; Editing by Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Rubio tied ancient Greek values of heroism, honor and duty to modern America First ideology, asserting loyalty to one’s nation is not selfish but essential for Western renewal
  • The speech at the Pnyx symbolized the connection between democracy’s birthplace and contemporary US‑Europe cooperation, including new counterterrorism and energy partnerships with Greece
  • Rubio’s address follows prior Trump‑era rhetoric—like JD Vance’s Munich speech and the 2025 National Security Strategy—and reflects a strategic push to frame US‑led Western unity amid great-power competition

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Marco Rubio highlight in his Athens speech?
Rubio emphasized ancient Greek values such as heroism, honor, and duty, linking them to President Trump's 'America First' foreign policy.
Where did Rubio deliver his speech in Athens?
Rubio delivered his speech from the Pnyx, a historic site where ancient Athens' popular assembly once met.
How does Rubio's speech relate to recent US policy?
Rubio's speech echoes themes in Vice President JD Vance's Munich address and President Trump’s National Security Strategy, stressing national sovereignty.
Which countries is Rubio visiting during his European trip?
Rubio is visiting three European NATO allies—starting in Iceland, then Greece, and concluding in Portugal.
What did Rubio and Greek officials discuss?
They reaffirmed close US-Greek security, energy, and trade ties during his visit.

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