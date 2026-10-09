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Pope Leo approves Tagle as first Asian dean of Catholic cardinals - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Pope Leo approves Tagle as first Asian dean of Catholic cardinals

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

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Pope Leo Names Tagle First Asian Dean of Catholic Cardinals in Historic Appointment

Historic Appointment of Cardinal Tagle as Dean of the College of Cardinals

By Joshua McElwee

Background of the Appointment

VATICAN CITY, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Pope Leo approved Filipino Cardinal Luis Tagle's election as the dean of the Catholic Church's college of cardinals, the Vatican said on Friday, in the first selection of an Asian cleric to lead the elite group that one day will choose Leo's successor.

Tagle's Previous Roles and Reputation

A former archbishop of Manila, Tagle has served as a senior Vatican official since 2020. He was widely seen as a likely papal candidate in the May 2025 conclave that elected Leo to lead the Church after the death of the late Pope Francis.

Transition of Leadership

Tagle, 69, replaces Italian Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, who is 92 and retiring from the role.

Pope Leo's Profile

Leo, 71, is relatively young for a pope, plays sports and is in good health.

Role and Significance of the Dean

The dean of the college of cardinals is considered the "first among equals" among the Church's highest-ranking clerics and is responsible for taking charge of the secretive conclave process, held in the Sistine Chapel, once a pope dies or resigns.

Term and Historical Context

The dean, elected by his peers and approved by the pope, serves a five-year term that can be renewed once, according to Church law. The role has mostly been filled by Europeans, but was held by the late Beninese Cardinal Bernardin Gantin from 1993-2002.

Tagle's Influence and Leadership Style

Tagle was seen as a close ally of Pope Francis and is known for an infectious smile and is sometimes called by his diminutive nickname "Chito". He leads the Vatican's Dicastery for Evangelization, effectively the Church's missionary arm.

(Reporting by Joshua McElwee; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle is the first Asian appointed as Dean of the College of Cardinals, approved by Pope Leo XIV on October 9, 2026, marking a historic milestone.
  • He succeeds Italian Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, who served since 2020 under the Vatican’s five-year renewable term rules introduced in 2019 (en.wikipedia.org).
  • As Dean, Tagle—leader of the Dicastery for Evangelization and a former Manila archbishop—will oversee future conclave procedures and has long been considered a significant figure in papal circles (en.wikipedia.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has been appointed as the new dean of the Catholic Church's college of cardinals?
Filipino Cardinal Luis Tagle has been appointed as the new dean, approved by Pope Leo.
Why is Cardinal Tagle's appointment historic?
Tagle is the first Asian cleric elected as dean of the college of cardinals, a role typically held by Europeans.
What are the dean's responsibilities in the Catholic Church?
The dean leads the college of cardinals and oversees the secretive conclave process to select a new pope.
Who did Cardinal Tagle replace as dean of the college of cardinals?
Cardinal Tagle replaced Italian Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, who retired at age 92.
What is the term length for the college of cardinals' dean?
The dean serves a five-year term, which can be renewed once according to Church law.

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