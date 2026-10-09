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UN's Turk calls Nobel award 'collective win' for human rights and justice - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UN's Turk calls Nobel award 'collective win' for human rights and justice

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

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UN Chief: Navi Pillay's Nobel Prize Is a Collective Victory for Human Rights

UN Human Rights Chief Praises Navi Pillay's Nobel Prize Achievement

GENEVA, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The UN human rights chief said on Friday that Navi Pillay's Nobel Prize was a collective win for human rights and for all those seeking justice and accountability, including through the International Criminal Court. 

Volker Turk's Reflections on Navi Pillay's Legacy

Volker Turk, who worked closely with Navi Pillay during her tenure as UN High Commissioner for Human Rights from 2008 to 2014, described her as "the embodiment of international law".

Significance of the Nobel Prize

“The fact that the Nobel Award Commission decided to give this to Navi Pillay is a collective win for human rights, but also for (those) seeking justice and accountability in this world," Turk said in response to a question about Pillay's former role as an ICC judge. 

The Role of International Criminal Accountability

"And it's clear that we need international criminal accountability mechanisms, including the International Criminal Court, and it's clear that we have a very strong signal that this is absolutely critical in today's world."

Navi Pillay's Work on the Occupied Palestinian Territory

Pillay, who was chair of a UN Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory until last year, found that Israel had committed genocide in Gaza — a claim that Israel has dismissed as scandalous. 

Recognition of Pillay's Broader Impact

“It is a recognition not only of what she did in relation to Palestine, but frankly what she did in relation to so many other conflicts and situations around the world," said Turk.

(Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by Matthias Williams, Aidan Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Navi Pillay was awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize for her long-standing advocacy for peace and international law, including her roles at the ICTR, ICC, UN Human Rights Office, and ICJ. (nobelpeaceprize.org)
  • Volker Türk, who served alongside Pillay during her tenure as UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (2008–2014), described her as “the embodiment of international law” and emphasized the prize as a “collective win” for those seeking global justice. (cadenaser.com)
  • Pillay chaired the UN Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory until 2025 and concluded in its 2025 report that Israel had committed genocide in Gaza—a finding that drew sharp criticism from Israel. (internazionale.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who praised Navi Pillay's Nobel Prize as a collective win?
UN human rights chief Volker Turk called Navi Pillay's Nobel Prize a collective win for human rights and justice.
What does Navi Pillay's Nobel Prize signify according to the UN?
It signifies recognition for those seeking justice and accountability through mechanisms like the International Criminal Court.
How did Turk describe Navi Pillay's contribution to international law?
Volker Turk described Navi Pillay as 'the embodiment of international law'.
What role did Navi Pillay have in relation to the ICC?
Navi Pillay served as a judge with the International Criminal Court.
What was Navi Pillay's involvement regarding Palestine?
She chaired a UN Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, concluding that Israel had committed genocide in Gaza, which Israel denied.

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