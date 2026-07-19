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Pledging to 'rewire Britain', 'King of the North' Burnham becomes PM - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Pledging to 'rewire Britain', 'King of the North' Burnham becomes PM

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 19, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 19, 2026

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Andy Burnham Sworn In as UK Prime Minister, Vows to Rewire Economy & Services

Burnham's Premiership: Challenges and Early Moves

By Elizabeth Piper

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Andy Burnham, dubbed the 'King of the North', becomes Britain's seventh prime minister in a decade on Monday, promising to "rewire" the nation to better focus on issues people care about, such as a cost-of-living crisis and poorly performing services.

After Keir Starmer makes his farewell speech outside his Number 10 Downing Street office and tenders his resignation formally to King Charles, Burnham, a former mayor of Greater Manchester, will also meet the monarch to become prime minister.

Then the hard work begins.

Immediate Challenges Facing Burnham

Burnham, 56, faces a long list of problems, from Britain's underperforming utilities to anaemic economic growth, and must first unveil his top team of ministers - already the subject of much debate in the governing Labour Party.

Forming the New Cabinet

BURNHAM TO LAY OUT NEW GOVERNMENT PATH

Describing his election to become Labour leader as "the most significant change moment in our politics for 40 years", Burnham has promised to radically change Britain's political system to quickly raise living standards.

"The government I lead will confidently lay that path out starting next week," he said on Friday when he promised to offer Britain the hope and change the country "was crying out for".

"It will take us to a country where life is more affordable and all people and places are lifted from where they are now."

Labour Party Dynamics and Cabinet Appointments

That message was made directly to Labour lawmakers, who, after he returned to parliament last month, see him as one of the few politicians who can reduce the threat from veteran Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage's populist Reform UK party - something they doubted the unpopular Starmer could do.

Burnham's first hurdle will be the appointment of his cabinet team, particularly his choice of finance minister. Friction in this crucial partnership at the heart of government has led to the downfall of previous administrations.

An early frontrunner for the position, energy security and net zero minister Ed Miliband, has been on the receiving end of some hostile briefing and interior minister Shabana Mahmood now appears to be favourite for the job.

Burnham called on his party to ignore "speculation" on Friday and said he had not yet decided on his team.

Early Policy Decisions and Public Scrutiny

His early policy decisions will also face scrutiny, with his team keen to move on with his agenda quickly.

On Sunday, one early move was to scrap plans for all employees to hold a digital identity document, a scheme designed to tackle illegal migration but deemed to be a "fiasco" by a cross-party committee of lawmakers.

Focus on Utilities and Economic Reform

More attention will be paid to Burnham's subsequent decisions, particularly on taxation and spending, oil and gas, and underperforming utilities companies, which he wants to see under stronger public control.

On Sunday, his ally, deputy Labour leader Lucy Powell suggested Thames Water, a debt-stricken utility, could be brought under "special measures", meaning it would operate under government control.

"He wants to refocus and reprioritise the government's resources, the government's attention onto his priorities of tackling the cost of living, really rewiring the way the country, the economy works," she told Sky News.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Christina Fincher)

Key Takeaways

  • Andy Burnham secured the Labour leadership on July 17 and will formally take office on July 20, succeeding Keir Starmer (investing.com).
  • He vows to redirect focus toward affordability and neglected regions, pledging decentralisation and greater public control over utilities (lemonde.fr).
  • He inherits profound challenges—from anaemic economic growth to struggling public utilities—and must quickly assemble his cabinet and set his fiscal and service reform agenda (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Andy Burnham and what is his new role?
Andy Burnham, previously mayor of Greater Manchester, is now the UK's prime minister, taking over from Keir Starmer.
What are Andy Burnham's key promises as prime minister?
Burnham has pledged to 'rewire' Britain, prioritizing issues like the cost-of-living crisis, public service reform, and stronger control of utilities.
Which issues will Andy Burnham address first?
His immediate focus will be the appointment of his ministerial team, decisions on taxation and spending, and public control over struggling utilities.
What change did Burnham make regarding digital identity documents?
Burnham scrapped plans for mandatory digital identity documents for all employees, calling the scheme a 'fiasco.'
How does Burnham plan to deal with struggling utility companies?
He is considering placing debt-ridden utilities like Thames Water under 'special measures,' increasing government control.

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