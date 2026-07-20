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IndiGo signs MOU for record LEAP-1A engine deal with CMF - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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IndiGo signs MOU for record LEAP-1A engine deal with CMF

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 20, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 20, 2026

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IndiGo Finalizes Record LEAP-1A Engine MoU With CFM International

IndiGo's Landmark Engine Deal and Its Industry Impact

Overview of the Memorandum of Understanding

FARNBOROUGH, UK, July 20 (Reuters) - IndiGo, India's largest airline, has signed a memorandum of understanding with CFM International to buy over 1,000 LEAP-1A engines, which would mark a record deal for the engine maker that has come under fire from industry for maintenance delays.

About CFM International

CFM, which makes engines for the Boeing 737 MAX and competes with Pratt & Whitney on the Airbus A320neo, is the world's largest engine maker by number of units sold. It is co-owned by GE Aerospace and France's Safran.

Editorial Note

(Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • IndiGo’s MOU for over 1,000 LEAP‑1A engines marks a record order for CFM International, the world’s largest engine maker by units sold.
  • The deal comes as CFM accelerates maturity improvements—such as reverse bleed systems and durability kits—to address industry criticism over maintenance delays.
  • CFM is significantly expanding its open MRO ecosystem—including new Premier MRO shops and major investments—to support the growing LEAP engine fleet.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did IndiGo sign with CFM International?
IndiGo signed a memorandum of understanding to purchase over 1,000 LEAP-1A engines from CFM International.
Why is the IndiGo CFM deal significant?
This agreement marks a record deal for CFM International and highlights its position in the aviation engine market.
Which aircraft models will use the LEAP-1A engines?
The LEAP-1A engines are used on Airbus A320neo aircraft.
Who owns CFM International?
CFM International is co-owned by GE Aerospace and France's Safran.
What challenges has CFM International faced recently?
CFM International has faced criticism from the industry due to maintenance delays.

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