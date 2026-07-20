IndiGo Finalizes Record LEAP-1A Engine MoU With CFM International
IndiGo's Landmark Engine Deal and Its Industry Impact
Overview of the Memorandum of Understanding
FARNBOROUGH, UK, July 20 (Reuters) - IndiGo, India's largest airline, has signed a memorandum of understanding with CFM International to buy over 1,000 LEAP-1A engines, which would mark a record deal for the engine maker that has come under fire from industry for maintenance delays.
About CFM International
CFM, which makes engines for the Boeing 737 MAX and competes with Pratt & Whitney on the Airbus A320neo, is the world's largest engine maker by number of units sold. It is co-owned by GE Aerospace and France's Safran.
Editorial Note
(Editing by Tomasz Janowski)