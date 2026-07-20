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Soccer-Charismatic Keegan wore his heart on his sleeve, on and off the pitch

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 20, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: July 20, 2026

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Kevin Keegan: Charismatic Football Icon and His Lasting Legacy

The Life, Career, and Impact of Kevin Keegan

By Alan Baldwin

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Kevin Keegan wore his heart on his sleeve as both a player and manager, and the fans loved him for it.

The former England forward, who has died of cancer at 75, combined charisma and impulsive passion with an ability to score the goals that mattered while never losing sight of where he had come from and what the game meant to so many.

Keegan on the Fans

"The fans made me," former club Liverpool recalled their 'Mighty Mouse' as saying once.

"When they started singing my name… what am I, five foot seven with Cuban-heeled boots? But (because of them) I was six foot six."

Managerial Triumphs and Challenges

A Saviour for Newcastle's Toon Army

Known also as 'King Kev', Keegan was hailed as a saviour on Tyneside when he returned to his old club as manager in 1992 to stave off relegation to the third tier and take the Magpies back to the top flight with the likes of Andy Cole, David Ginola and Peter Beardsley.

Keegan's father Joe had been a miner in a South Yorkshire colliery and was a Newcastle fan. 

The 1995-96 Title Race

In the 1995-96 season Newcastle had soared 12 points clear in the title race with their attacking approach, only to be caught and overtaken by Alex Ferguson's Manchester United.

The pressure took its toll on Keegan and he showed his vulnerability, and impulsiveness, with a finger-jabbing television rant after beating Leeds United 1-0 that has gone down in Premier League lore and is oft-repeated: "I would love it if we beat them. Love it."

Manchester United won the title and Keegan left Newcastle in 1997, telling the fans: "I feel I have taken the club as far as I can."

He returned for a second brief and unsuccessful stint in 2008.

England Manager: A Rollercoaster Reign

Appointed England manager in 1999, the former captain's ill-fated reign was a rollercoaster that veered from a feelgood 3-1 win over Poland in his first game at Wembley to the final 1-0 defeat to Germany in the last international played at the old Empire Stadium in October 2000.

Keegan resigned after the match, explaining his reasoning to the Football Association's acting Chief Executive David Davies in a toilet cubicle inside the bowels of the stadium.

"I can't motivate the players. I can't get the extra bit out of these players that I need," he said.

Playing Career: Demonstrably World Class

Rise to Stardom

As a player, with a 1970s trademark perm hairstyle, Keegan was demonstrably world class with a talent that was also the product of dedication and sheer hard work.

Keegan began his career as an apprentice at lowly Scunthorpe United, after being rejected elsewhere for being too small, before being signed by Liverpool manager Bill Shankly and joining as a 20-year-old in 1971.

Liverpool Glory

He scored on his debut and went on to make 323 appearances and score 100 goals for Liverpool across six seasons, winning three league titles, one FA Cup, two UEFA Cups and then the European Cup in his last game for the club.

European Success and International Career

Moving to Hamburg, a surprise choice with bigger European clubs interested, Keegan was twice European Footballer of the Year (1978 and 1979) and the only British player to win the Ballon d'Or twice.

He was capped 63 times for England, 31 as captain. 

Later Playing Years and Retirement

Keegan returned home from Germany to play for Southampton in 1980, taking them to the giddy heights of sixth in the old first division, and then Newcastle from 1982 before retiring in May 1984 at the age of 33.

He left St James' Park by helicopter from the centre circle, still dressed in his black and white strip, and moved to Spain to play golf, assuring everyone that management was not his thing.

Legacy and Tributes

Eight years later he was back, an eloquent and wholesome hero with evident passion for the game.

Former Newcastle and England striker Alan Shearer, who had watched his idol as a youngster, is now one of many calling for a statue to be erected outside the ground.

"Kevin ranks as one of the biggest modern Newcastle legends we have ever had," he told the Chronicle website earlier this year.

"He went so close to winning the league with Newcastle and as a player, it was unbelievable. For him to come and play at Newcastle and do what he did, he was like the Pied Piper.

"He had hundreds of kids chasing after him and I was one of those kids trying to get his autograph."

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Key Takeaways

  • Keegan passed away on July 20, 2026 at age 75, after revealing a stage‑four cancer diagnosis earlier this year, and was surrounded by his family in his final moments (skysports.com).
  • As a player, he rose from a working‑class background—starting at Scunthorpe United—to become a global star, winning three English league titles, multiple European trophies with Liverpool, and back‑to‑back Ballon d’Or awards at Hamburg, the only Englishman to do so (malaysia.news.yahoo.com).
  • Keegan’s managerial career included rescuing Newcastle United from relegation, almost winning the 1995‑96 Premier League—famously erupting on TV with “I would love it if we beat them! Love it!”—leading England briefly, and gaining promotions with Fulham and Manchester City (theguardian.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What made Kevin Keegan stand out as a footballer and manager?
Kevin Keegan was known for his charisma, passion, and ability to deliver crucial goals. Fans admired his emotional connection to the game both on and off the pitch.
How did Kevin Keegan impact Newcastle United?
Keegan helped Newcastle avoid relegation, returned them to the top flight, and made a historic title run in the 1995-96 Premier League season.
What clubs did Kevin Keegan play for?
Keegan played for Scunthorpe United, Liverpool, Hamburg, Southampton, and Newcastle United during his football career.
How successful was Kevin Keegan as England manager?
Keegan's time as England manager began positively but ended after a disappointing defeat to Germany, prompting his resignation in 2000.
What achievements did Kevin Keegan receive as a player?
Keegan won numerous titles with Liverpool, was twice European Footballer of the Year (Ballon d'Or), and earned 63 caps for England.

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