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Man charged with murdering former British minister Ann Widdecombe - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Man charged with murdering former British minister Ann Widdecombe

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 20, 2026

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Politics Crime UK News

Man Charged with Murder of Former UK Minister Ann Widdecombe in England

Details Surrounding the Murder of Ann Widdecombe

Incident Overview

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - British prosecutors said on Monday that a 28-year-old man had been charged with murdering former government minister Ann Widdecombe who was found dead at her home earlier this month.

Widdecombe, 78, who was a prominent member of Nigel Farage's populist Reform UK, was found at her home in rural southwest England on July 9 after sustaining what police described as serious injuries. She stood down from parliament in 2010.

Suspect and Legal Proceedings

Joshua Kerry, a white British national from northern England, has been charged with her killing, Britain's Crown Prosecution Service said. He will appear at London's Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Investigation and Motives

"Police enquiries into the defendant's motives are ongoing, including a potential political or terrorist connection," Frank Ferguson, Chief Crown Prosecutor of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said in a statement.

Police have previously said they believed that Widdecombe had been clearly targeted.

Ann Widdecombe's Political Career and Beliefs

Widdecombe was known for her socially conservative views, first as a junior minister in Conservative Prime Minister John Major's 1992-1997 government and latterly as an immigration and justice spokesperson for Reform.

She converted to Catholicism partly in protest at the Church of England's ordination of women as priests and was opposed to abortion and to equalising the age of consent for homosexual and heterosexual relationships.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • Ann Widdecombe, aged 78, was discovered at her Haytor, Devon home on July 9 after sustaining serious injuries; a 28‑year‑old man, Joshua Kerry, has now been formally charged with her murder. (apnews.com)
  • Counter‑terrorism police are investigating alongside standard homicide probes, with officials citing an ongoing review of possible political or terrorist connections. (apnews.com)
  • Authorities previously stated there was no evidence of political or terrorist motive, stressing too-early speculation would be “unhelpful and distressing.” (theguardian.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was charged with the murder of Ann Widdecombe?
Joshua Kerry, a 28-year-old from northern England, was charged with Ann Widdecombe's murder.
When and where was Ann Widdecombe found dead?
Ann Widdecombe was found dead at her home in rural southwest England on July 9.
What is known about the motive behind Ann Widdecombe's murder?
Police are investigating possible political or terrorist motives, stating she was clearly targeted.
What positions did Ann Widdecombe hold during her career?
She was a junior minister in John Major’s government and later an immigration and justice spokesperson for Reform UK.
What are some notable views held by Ann Widdecombe?
Widdecombe was known for her socially conservative views, opposition to abortion, and stance against equalizing the age of consent for homosexual and heterosexual relationships.

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