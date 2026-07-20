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Aliexpress says €550 million EU tech fine is disproportionate - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Aliexpress says €550 million EU tech fine is disproportionate

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 20, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 20, 2026

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AliExpress Says €550M EU Tech Fine Is Disproportionate Amid Penalty Dispute

AliExpress Challenges Record EU Fine Over Counterfeit Goods

Background of the EU Tech Fine

BRUSSELS, July 20 (Reuters) - Alibaba's AliExpress said on Monday that the record €550 million ($629 million) fine handed out by EU tech regulators for not doing enough to tackle illegal and counterfeit products on its platform was disproportionate.

AliExpress Responds to the Penalty

"We disagree with today's decision and the disproportionate fine, which does not adequately reflect our established framework and the significant, proactive enhancements we have made," AliExpress said in an email.

Next Steps for AliExpress

"We are carefully reviewing the decision and considering all available options."

(Reporting by Foo Yun CheeEditing by David Goodman)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was AliExpress fined by EU tech regulators?
AliExpress was fined €550 million for not doing enough to tackle illegal and counterfeit products on its platform.
How did AliExpress respond to the EU fine?
AliExpress stated that the fine is disproportionate and does not reflect their established framework or significant enhancements.
What is the amount of the fine imposed on AliExpress?
The EU fine imposed on AliExpress is a record €550 million, equivalent to $629 million.
What actions is AliExpress considering following the EU decision?
AliExpress is carefully reviewing the decision and considering all available options in response.

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