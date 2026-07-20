AliExpress Says €550M EU Tech Fine Is Disproportionate Amid Penalty Dispute
AliExpress Challenges Record EU Fine Over Counterfeit Goods
Background of the EU Tech Fine
BRUSSELS, July 20 (Reuters) - Alibaba's AliExpress said on Monday that the record €550 million ($629 million) fine handed out by EU tech regulators for not doing enough to tackle illegal and counterfeit products on its platform was disproportionate.
AliExpress Responds to the Penalty
"We disagree with today's decision and the disproportionate fine, which does not adequately reflect our established framework and the significant, proactive enhancements we have made," AliExpress said in an email.
Next Steps for AliExpress
"We are carefully reviewing the decision and considering all available options."
(Reporting by Foo Yun CheeEditing by David Goodman)