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Finance

EU charging network outpaces EV sales as infrastructure targets met

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 19, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 19, 2026

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EU Charging Infrastructure Outpaces Electric Vehicle Sales and Meets Targets

By Amir Orusov and Anastasiia Kozlova

Charging Infrastructure Growth in the European Union

July 20 (Reuters) - Charging infrastructure in the European Union has outpaced electric vehicle sales, with all member states except Malta already meeting the bloc's public charging requirements linked to the size of their EV fleets, according to data published on Monday by advocacy group Transport & Environment (T&E).

Analysis of Charging Network Expansion

The findings challenge arguments from some carmakers that inadequate charging networks and soft demand justify a slower shift away from internal-combustion engine vehicles. Instead, T&E's analysis suggests charging capacity is growing faster than the battery-electric vehicle fleet.

Key Findings

  • All EU states except Malta meet charging-capacity requirements linked to EV fleets
  • Public charging network reached 1.1 million points by end-2025, five times 2020 level
  • EU exceeds AFIR fleet-based charging target by 180%, according to T&E
  • Challenges remain for ultra-fast chargers, with only 79% of core transport network compliant
Reporting and Editorial

(Reporting by Amir Orusov and Anastasiia Kozlova; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • EU built 1.1 million public charging points by end‑2025—five times the number in 2020 (transportenvironment.org)
  • All EU countries except Malta meet AFIR fleet‑based charging requirements; EU exceeds target by 180 % (transportenvironment.org)
  • Ultra‑fast charging coverage reaches 79 % of TEN‑T core network (as of June 2026), with Western Europe >99 % compliant (transportenvironment.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How does the EU charging network compare to electric vehicle sales?
The EU charging network is expanding faster than electric vehicle sales, with most member states exceeding public charging requirements.
Which EU countries have met the bloc's public charging requirements?
All EU member states except Malta have met the charging requirements related to the size of their EV fleets.
What is the current size of the EU's public charging network?
The EU's public charging network has reached 1.1 million points, five times its size in 2020.
What challenges remain in EU charging infrastructure?
Challenges remain for ultra-fast chargers, with only 79% of the core transport network meeting compliance.

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