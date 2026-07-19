EU Charging Infrastructure Outpaces Electric Vehicle Sales and Meets Targets
By Amir Orusov and Anastasiia Kozlova
Charging Infrastructure Growth in the European Union
July 20 (Reuters) - Charging infrastructure in the European Union has outpaced electric vehicle sales, with all member states except Malta already meeting the bloc's public charging requirements linked to the size of their EV fleets, according to data published on Monday by advocacy group Transport & Environment (T&E).
Analysis of Charging Network Expansion
The findings challenge arguments from some carmakers that inadequate charging networks and soft demand justify a slower shift away from internal-combustion engine vehicles. Instead, T&E's analysis suggests charging capacity is growing faster than the battery-electric vehicle fleet.
Key Findings
- All EU states except Malta meet charging-capacity requirements linked to EV fleets
- Public charging network reached 1.1 million points by end-2025, five times 2020 level
- EU exceeds AFIR fleet-based charging target by 180%, according to T&E
- Challenges remain for ultra-fast chargers, with only 79% of core transport network compliant
Reporting and Editorial
(Reporting by Amir Orusov and Anastasiia Kozlova; Editing by Matt Scuffham)