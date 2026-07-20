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UK's new PM, Burnham, promises to use 'political capital' to tackle social care - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's new PM, Burnham, promises to use 'political capital' to tackle social care

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 20, 2026

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UK PM Andy Burnham Pledges Major Reforms to Tackle Social Care Crisis

Andy Burnham’s Commitment to Social Care Reform

Personal Motivation and Early Statements

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Britain's new prime minister, Andy Burnham, said on Monday he did not want to leave office having failed to tackle the nation's social care crisis, pledging to "use some of my political capital" on an issue close to his heart.

Speaking to reporters just hours after he entered his new Downing Street office, Burnham spoke about his father having Alzheimer's disease and how often those people who should be looked after in a social care setting were using an already stretched public health service for help.

Burnham’s Experience and Previous Advocacy

Burnham, a former mayor of Greater Manchester in northwestern England, has long spoken of the need to reform social care and find ways to pay for it, saying while governments have prevaricated on the issue, many older people have "lost their homes and their savings" to pay for care.

Political Challenges and Historical Context

"I think the country needs to step back here and say, 'How have we let a situation kind of just roll on, where we know it's a major issue, and yet no one's got the courage to fix it?' I just think that's quite damning ... of my generation of politicians," he said.

Burnham, who first tried to reform the funding of social care when he was health minister under Gordon Brown's premiership, said he did not want to repeat what governments had done for "as close to 30 years" of ducking the issue.

Financial Barriers and Policy Proposals

Social care, unlike the state-run National Health Service, is not free for most people, and successive prime ministers have looked at measures, including providing caps on its cost, but struggled to win support for what would be a pricey policy.

"It's not defensible," he said. "We need to face it and fix it."

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Andrew MacAskill; editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • Andy Burnham became the UK’s seventh prime minister in just over a decade on July 20, 2026, promising to prioritise social care reform immediately (apnews.com)
  • He invoked his own family’s struggles with Alzheimer’s and criticised decades of political avoidance, saying people have lost savings and homes to care costs (apnews.com)
  • Social care in England faces deep financial strain—with councils spending £23.3 billion in 2023/24 and an estimated £8.3 billion more needed by 2032/33 just to maintain current services—underscoring urgency for reform (commonslibrary.parliament.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham pledge to tackle?
Andy Burnham promised to address the nation's social care crisis and pledged to use his political capital to enact reform.
Why is social care a major issue in the UK?
Social care in the UK is not free for most, leading many older people to lose their homes and savings to pay for necessary care.
What personal experience does Burnham have related to social care?
Burnham's father has Alzheimer's disease, giving him a personal perspective on the necessity for social care reform.
How long has the UK government struggled with social care reform?
Successive UK governments have failed to comprehensively address social care reform for nearly 30 years.
What challenges prevent progress on social care policy?
Efforts to cap costs and make social care affordable have struggled to win political and public support due to high costs.

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