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Heat and World Cup hurt UK property asking prices, Rightmove says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Heat and World Cup hurt UK property asking prices, Rightmove says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 19, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 19, 2026

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UK Property Asking Prices Fall as Heatwave and World Cup Distract Buyers

Recent Trends in the UK Property Market

Impact of External Events on Buyer Activity

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Asking prices for newly advertised British houses and apartments recorded an unusually large fall in the four weeks to July 11, as the men's soccer World Cup and record temperatures distracted buyers who also face high borrowing costs, property website Rightmove said on Monday.

Monthly Price Changes

Prices for property put on sale dropped by 1.0%, compared with the previous month, bigger than the average 0.2% fall for the period over the past 10 years.

Key Findings from Rightmove

Annual Price Comparison

• Asking ⁠prices were 0.4% lower than a year earlier, after a 0.5% annual drop in June

Mortgage Interest Rate Trends

• The average two-year fixed mortgage interest rate fell to 4.92% from 5.07% in June but was up from 4.25% in February

Sales Volumes and Housing Supply

• Sales agreed in the first half of 2026 were 6% ⁠below ​their level a year ​earlier but were similar to volumes in the first six months of 2024

• The number of homes available for sale fell 1% compared to a year earlier but was close to a 12-year high for the time of year

Editorial Note

(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by David Milliken)

Key Takeaways

  • Asking prices fell 1.0% month‑on‑month to July 11, compared with a typical 0.2% drop for this period over the past decade (Rightmove).
  • Prices were 0.4% lower year‑on‑year, following a 0.5% annual decline in June.
  • Although the average two‑year fixed mortgage rate eased to 4.92% from 5.07% in June, it remains elevated versus 4.25% in February, weighing on buyer affordability.
  • Sales agreed in H1 2026 were down 6% year‑on‑year but matched volumes from H1 2024; inventory remains near a 12‑year summer high, despite a 1% annual drop in listings.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did UK property asking prices fall in July?
Rightmove attributes the drop to distractions from the men's World Cup, record heat, and high borrowing costs.
By how much did UK property asking prices drop compared to the previous month?
Asking prices fell by 1.0%, a larger drop than the 10-year average of 0.2% for this period.
How have mortgage interest rates changed recently?
The average two-year fixed mortgage rate dropped to 4.92% in July, down from 5.07% in June.
What happened to property sales volumes in early 2026 compared to 2025?
Sales agreed in the first half of 2026 were 6% below their level a year earlier, but similar to volumes in early 2024.
Is property availability increasing or decreasing in the UK?
The number of homes for sale fell 1% year-on-year but remains close to a 12-year high for this time of year.

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