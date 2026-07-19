Heat and World Cup hurt UK property asking prices, Rightmove says

UK Property Asking Prices Fall as Heatwave and World Cup Distract Buyers

Recent Trends in the UK Property Market

Impact of External Events on Buyer Activity

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Asking prices for newly advertised British houses and apartments recorded an unusually large fall in the four weeks to July 11, as the men's soccer World Cup and record temperatures distracted buyers who also face high borrowing costs, property website Rightmove said on Monday.

Monthly Price Changes

Prices for property put on sale dropped by 1.0%, compared with the previous month, bigger than the average 0.2% fall for the period over the past 10 years.

Key Findings from Rightmove

Annual Price Comparison

• Asking ⁠prices were 0.4% lower than a year earlier, after a 0.5% annual drop in June

Mortgage Interest Rate Trends

• The average two-year fixed mortgage interest rate fell to 4.92% from 5.07% in June but was up from 4.25% in February

Sales Volumes and Housing Supply

• Sales agreed in the first half of 2026 were 6% ⁠below ​their level a year ​earlier but were similar to volumes in the first six months of 2024

• The number of homes available for sale fell 1% compared to a year earlier but was close to a 12-year high for the time of year

Editorial Note

(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by David Milliken)