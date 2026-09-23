Hedera (HBAR) rises 5.73% over 13-hour window to 00:08 UTC

Over the 13 hours to 00:08 UTC on Wednesday, 23 September 2026, Hedera (HBAR) began the window at 0.093301 USD. The price dipped slightly to the window low of 0.0931 USD at 11:10 UTC, before starting a steady climb. By 13:08 UTC, HBAR had reached 0.095329 USD, and at 15:08 UTC, it stood at 0.097308 USD.
The upward movement continued, with HBAR at 0.096399 USD by 17:08 UTC and 0.097787 USD at 19:08 UTC. The highest value of the window occurred at 20:28 UTC, when HBAR reached 0.100598 USD. After this peak, the price eased to 0.09998 USD at 21:08 UTC and 0.099541 USD at 23:08 UTC.
By the end of the window at 00:08 UTC, HBAR was priced at 0.098645 USD, marking a net increase of 5.73% from the window’s start. The market capitalisation at the latest price was 4.3 billion USD. The window’s price path featured a low at 11:10 UTC and a high at 20:28 UTC, with the coin maintaining most of its gains into the close of the period.
|Time
|Price (USD)
|Change since 11:08 UTC
|11:08 UTC window opened
|0.093301
|+0.00%
|11:10 UTC window low
|0.0931
|-0.22%
|13:08 UTC
|0.095329
|+2.17%
|15:08 UTC
|0.097308
|+4.29%
|17:08 UTC
|0.096399
|+3.32%
|19:08 UTC
|0.097787
|+4.81%
|20:28 UTC window high
|0.100598
|+7.82%
|21:08 UTC
|0.09998
|+7.16%
|23:08 UTC
|0.099541
|+6.69%
|00:08 UTC latest
|0.098645
|+5.73%
Prices are point-in-time readings from Eulerpool, taken over the 13 hours to 00:08 UTC on 23 September 2026. Crypto trades continuously, so there is no closing price and no session: the window is the period between two readings by this desk. This article says what the price did, not why. How we cover markets.