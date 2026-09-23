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Ethereum Classic rises 10.54% over 13-hour window

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

2 min read
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ETC 9.52 +10.54% as of 23 Sept 2026, 01:10 BST
Previous close
8.61
Open
8.61
Day range
8.61 – 9.52
Volume
Market cap
$1.5bn

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) experienced a steady upward trajectory over the 13 hours to 00:10 UTC on Wednesday, 23 September 2026. The window began at 11:10 UTC, with ETC priced at 8.61 USD, which also marked the low for the period. By 13:10 UTC, the price had advanced to 9.13 USD, representing a 6.02% increase since the window opened.

The price saw a slight dip to 9.01 USD at 15:10 UTC, before resuming its ascent. At 17:10 UTC, ETC reached 9.16 USD, and by 19:10 UTC, it had climbed further to 9.29 USD. The upward movement continued into the evening, with the price at 9.36 USD at 21:10 UTC and 9.45 USD at 23:10 UTC.

The window concluded at 00:10 UTC with ETC reaching its high of 9.52 USD, a net gain of 10.54% from the opening level. Over the course of the window, the price moved from its low of 8.61 USD at 11:10 UTC to its high at the close of the period. Ethereum Classic’s market capitalisation stood at 1.5bn USD at the end of the window.

TimePrice (USD)Change since 11:10 UTC
11:10 UTC window opened8.61+0.00%
11:10 UTC window low8.61+0.00%
13:10 UTC9.13+6.02%
15:10 UTC9.01+4.57%
17:10 UTC9.16+6.32%
19:10 UTC9.29+7.89%
21:10 UTC9.36+8.61%
23:10 UTC9.45+9.73%
00:10 UTC window high9.52+10.54%

Prices are point-in-time readings from Eulerpool, taken over the 13 hours to 00:10 UTC on 23 September 2026. Crypto trades continuously, so there is no closing price and no session: the window is the period between two readings by this desk. This article says what the price did, not why. How we cover markets.

Ethereum Classic — daily CRYPTO:ETCUSD Real-time
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