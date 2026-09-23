Bitcoin Cash rises 28.3% over 13-hour window to 346.59 USD

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) experienced a notable price increase over the 13-hour window ending at 00:08 UTC on Wednesday, 23 September 2026. The window opened at 11:08 UTC with BCH priced at 270.12 USD. Shortly after, the price dipped to the window low of 268.52 USD at 11:34 UTC. By 13:08 UTC, BCH had climbed to 317.94 USD, marking a significant upward movement.
The upward trajectory continued through the afternoon and evening. At 15:08 UTC, the price reached 323.24 USD, and by 17:08 UTC, it had risen further to 328.28 USD. The coin saw another increase to 346.37 USD at 19:21 UTC, before a slight pullback to 341.18 USD at 21:08 UTC and 339.93 USD at 23:08 UTC.
In the final minutes of the window, Bitcoin Cash reached its highest point at 347.10 USD at 00:06 UTC. The latest price at 00:08 UTC stood at 346.59 USD, representing a net gain of 28.31% over the window. The market capitalisation for BCH was reported at 7.0bn USD during this period.
|Time
|Price (USD)
|Change since 11:08 UTC
|11:08 UTC window opened
|270.12
|+0.00%
|11:34 UTC window low
|268.52
|-0.59%
|13:08 UTC
|317.94
|+17.70%
|15:08 UTC
|323.24
|+19.67%
|17:08 UTC
|328.28
|+21.53%
|19:21 UTC
|346.37
|+28.23%
|21:08 UTC
|341.18
|+26.31%
|23:08 UTC
|339.93
|+25.84%
|00:06 UTC window high
|347.10
|+28.50%
|00:08 UTC latest
|346.59
|+28.31%
Prices are point-in-time readings from Eulerpool, taken over the 13 hours to 00:08 UTC on 23 September 2026. Crypto trades continuously, so there is no closing price and no session: the window is the period between two readings by this desk. This article says what the price did, not why. How we cover markets.