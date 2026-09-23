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Bitcoin Cash rises 28.3% over 13-hour window to 346.59 USD

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

2 min read
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BCH 346.59 +28.31% as of 23 Sept 2026, 01:08 BST
Previous close
270.12
Open
270.12
Day range
268.52 – 347.10
Volume
Market cap
$7bn

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) experienced a notable price increase over the 13-hour window ending at 00:08 UTC on Wednesday, 23 September 2026. The window opened at 11:08 UTC with BCH priced at 270.12 USD. Shortly after, the price dipped to the window low of 268.52 USD at 11:34 UTC. By 13:08 UTC, BCH had climbed to 317.94 USD, marking a significant upward movement.

The upward trajectory continued through the afternoon and evening. At 15:08 UTC, the price reached 323.24 USD, and by 17:08 UTC, it had risen further to 328.28 USD. The coin saw another increase to 346.37 USD at 19:21 UTC, before a slight pullback to 341.18 USD at 21:08 UTC and 339.93 USD at 23:08 UTC.

In the final minutes of the window, Bitcoin Cash reached its highest point at 347.10 USD at 00:06 UTC. The latest price at 00:08 UTC stood at 346.59 USD, representing a net gain of 28.31% over the window. The market capitalisation for BCH was reported at 7.0bn USD during this period.

TimePrice (USD)Change since 11:08 UTC
11:08 UTC window opened270.12+0.00%
11:34 UTC window low268.52-0.59%
13:08 UTC317.94+17.70%
15:08 UTC323.24+19.67%
17:08 UTC328.28+21.53%
19:21 UTC346.37+28.23%
21:08 UTC341.18+26.31%
23:08 UTC339.93+25.84%
00:06 UTC window high347.10+28.50%
00:08 UTC latest346.59+28.31%

Prices are point-in-time readings from Eulerpool, taken over the 13 hours to 00:08 UTC on 23 September 2026. Crypto trades continuously, so there is no closing price and no session: the window is the period between two readings by this desk. This article says what the price did, not why. How we cover markets.

Bitcoin Cash — daily CRYPTO:BCHUSD Real-time
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