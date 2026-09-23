Bitcoin Cash rises 28.3% over 13-hour window to 346.59 USD

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication. The price above updates while this page is open; the rest of the panel is the snapshot the article was written from.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) experienced a notable price increase over the 13-hour window ending at 00:08 UTC on Wednesday, 23 September 2026. The window opened at 11:08 UTC with BCH priced at 270.12 USD. Shortly after, the price dipped to the window low of 268.52 USD at 11:34 UTC. By 13:08 UTC, BCH had climbed to 317.94 USD, marking a significant upward movement.

The upward trajectory continued through the afternoon and evening. At 15:08 UTC, the price reached 323.24 USD, and by 17:08 UTC, it had risen further to 328.28 USD. The coin saw another increase to 346.37 USD at 19:21 UTC, before a slight pullback to 341.18 USD at 21:08 UTC and 339.93 USD at 23:08 UTC.

In the final minutes of the window, Bitcoin Cash reached its highest point at 347.10 USD at 00:06 UTC. The latest price at 00:08 UTC stood at 346.59 USD, representing a net gain of 28.31% over the window. The market capitalisation for BCH was reported at 7.0bn USD during this period.

Time Price (USD) Change since 11:08 UTC 11:08 UTC window opened 270.12 +0.00% 11:34 UTC window low 268.52 -0.59% 13:08 UTC 317.94 +17.70% 15:08 UTC 323.24 +19.67% 17:08 UTC 328.28 +21.53% 19:21 UTC 346.37 +28.23% 21:08 UTC 341.18 +26.31% 23:08 UTC 339.93 +25.84% 00:06 UTC window high 347.10 +28.50% 00:08 UTC latest 346.59 +28.31%

Prices are point-in-time readings from Eulerpool, taken over the 13 hours to 00:08 UTC on 23 September 2026. Crypto trades continuously, so there is no closing price and no session: the window is the period between two readings by this desk. This article says what the price did, not why. How we cover markets.