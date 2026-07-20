GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
ECB survey sees moderating wage demands, selling price growth - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

ECB survey sees moderating wage demands, selling price growth

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 20, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

ECB Survey Finds Euro Zone Wage and Selling Price Growth Moderating

Key Findings from the ECB Survey on Euro Zone Firms

Moderation in Selling Price and Wage Growth Expectations

FRANKFURT, July 20 (Reuters) - Euro zone firms expect selling prices to rise more moderately and see a slowdown in wage growth, an ECB survey showed on Monday, adding to evidence that a recent energy-driven inflation surge has yet to generate second-round price impacts.

Inflation Concerns and Policymaker Response

Inflation is hovering near 3% on high energy costs, well above the ECB's 2% target, and policymakers are worried that this level of price increases will start to raise inflation expectations and generate undue wage demands, setting off a hard-to-break price spiral.

Survey Details and Firm Expectations

"On average, firms expected selling prices, non-labour input costs and wage expectations to rise more moderately over the next 12 months," the ECB said in its Survey on the Access to Finance of Enterprises.

The more than 5,000 firms participating in the survey now expect selling prices to increase by 3.2% in the next year, down from 3.5% three months earlier, while non-labour input costs, including energy, were projected to rise by 5.2%, down from

5.8%.

Wage Growth and Inflation Expectations

Wage growth expectations meanwhile eased to 2.5% from 2.8% in the previous quarter, the ECB said in its survey, which will be a key piece of data for policymakers in their rate-setting meeting on Thursday.

Firms' inflation expectations meanwhile stayed broadly unchanged.

Expectations for one and three years ahead were steady at 3.0%, while the five-year expectation rose to 3.1% from 3.0% three months earlier.

Policy Outlook and Market Expectations

The ECB is expected to keep rates unchanged this week but high oil prices are fuelling bets for another hike in the 2.25% deposit rate in September.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Aidan Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Selling price expectations over the next 12 months eased to 3.2% from 3.5%, indicating moderation in price pressures.
  • Wage growth expectations fell to 2.5% from 2.8%, suggesting labor‑cost pressures are easing.
  • Non‑labour input cost inflation expectations also declined to 5.2% from 5.8%, supporting the view that second‑round effects remain limited.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the latest ECB survey reveal about wage growth?
The ECB survey shows wage growth expectations easing to 2.5% from 2.8% in the previous quarter.
How are euro zone firms' selling price expectations changing?
Firms expect selling prices to rise by 3.2% over the next year, down from 3.5% three months earlier.
What are the projected increases in non-labour input costs?
Non-labour input costs, including energy, are expected to rise by 5.2%, compared to 5.8% previously.
Has inflation in the euro zone affected long-term expectations?
Inflation expectations for one and three years remain at 3.0%, while the five-year outlook rose slightly to 3.1%.
Is the ECB expected to change interest rates soon?
The ECB is expected to keep rates unchanged this week, but high oil prices may prompt a rate hike in September.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for MBDA unveils interceptor to counter mass drone attacks

MBDA unveils interceptor to counter mass drone attacks

Image for Could AI chip boom make ASML Europe's first trillion-dollar firm?

Could AI chip boom make ASML Europe's first trillion-dollar firm?

Image for Analysis-Portugal's migrant curbs hit construction firms working to solve housing crisis

Analysis-Portugal's migrant curbs hit construction firms working to solve housing crisis

Image for UK's Thames Water creditors threaten legal challenge if Burnham pursues nationalisation

UK's Thames Water creditors threaten legal challenge if Burnham pursues nationalisation

Image for Russian strikes kill 28 people in Ukraine's Odesa region in July, governor says

Russian strikes kill 28 people in Ukraine's Odesa region in July, governor says

Image for Partners Group closes fourth direct infrastructure program at over $15 billion

Partners Group closes fourth direct infrastructure program at over $15 billion

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Sterling steady as Burnham set to become prime minister
Sterling steady as Burnham set to become prime minister
Image for UK's Segro rejects third Prologis takeover proposal
UK's Segro rejects third Prologis takeover proposal
Image for Russia says Ukraine launched 400 drones at Moscow region, two wounded, buildings set ablaze
Russia says Ukraine launched 400 drones at Moscow region, two wounded, buildings set ablaze
Image for German producer prices rise 1.8% y/y in June
German producer prices rise 1.8% y/y in June
Image for Blackstone invests in South Korean robotics supplier Futronic
Blackstone invests in South Korean robotics supplier Futronic
Image for Lockheed to make cheaper Patriot interceptors as air defense demand soars
Lockheed to make cheaper Patriot interceptors as air defense demand soars
Image for Prysmian signs €5.5 billion Molex deal in data centre push
Prysmian signs €5.5 billion Molex deal in data centre push
Image for Police cane supporters of India's cockroach movement as thousands gather for march
Police cane supporters of India's cockroach movement as thousands gather for march
Image for Novartis faces drug pipeline test with valuation premium in focus
Novartis faces drug pipeline test with valuation premium in focus
Image for Analysis-Could AI chip boom make ASML Europe's first trillion-dollar firm?
Analysis-Could AI chip boom make ASML Europe's first trillion-dollar firm?
Image for Ryanair sees lower summer fares as profit misses forecasts
Ryanair sees lower summer fares as profit misses forecasts
Image for Morning Bid: Rising oil, yields rain on AI party
Morning Bid: Rising oil, yields rain on AI party
View All Finance Posts