Britain’s Prolonged High Inflation Challenges Bank of England’s Credibility
Britain’s Inflation Struggles and the Bank of England’s Response
By Andy Bruce
MANCHESTER, England, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Britain faces its longest run without inflation dipping below 2% since the early 1990s, Bank of England forecasts show, which economists say risks eroding public faith that the BoE can get price growth back to target and keep it there.
The only longer run in quarterly records dating back to 1950 began with sterling's devaluation in 1967 and spanned two oil shocks, an International Monetary Fund bailout and Britain's ejection from the European Exchange Rate Mechanism.
It ended in 1994 shortly after the government adopted the inflation-targeting regime the BoE still uses today.
Recent Inflation Trends and Public Expectations
British consumer prices have risen 44% since mid-2016, more than in any other Western European country. With potentially years of above-target inflation still ahead, some economists fear the public will stop expecting a return to 2%.
That matters because expectations shape wage demands and companies' pricing decisions, potentially making inflation harder — and more painful — to bring down.
"I think it's a very real risk," said Michael Saunders, a senior adviser to Oxford Economics and a former BoE rate-setter.
Interest Rates and Inflation Forecasts
The BoE raised interest rates to 4% this month and forecast that a renewed surge in energy prices linked to the war in Iran would push inflation close to 5% by mid-2027.
Official data on Wednesday showed inflation rose to 3.6% in October, its highest in a year. That was slightly below the BoE's forecast but around the level at which BoE research suggests households start to pay more attention to how price rises are making them poorer.
The BoE sees inflation returning to its 2% target only in the third quarter of 2028 in its central forecast based on market expectations for interest rates — and later still under its own illustrative modelling.
Policy Challenges and Criticisms
Saunders, an MPC member from 2016 to 2022, said the BoE had accepted that repeated shocks were now a feature of the economy but not what that meant for policy.
"You've got to lean against the inflationary effects of adverse supply shocks more promptly," he said.
Governor Andrew Bailey has stressed that the BoE could not have foreseen the wars in Ukraine and Iran, both of which drove up energy prices. However, some MPC members, not least Chief Economist Huw Pill, have criticised it for striking a "wait-and-see" tone instead of a more forceful anti-inflation message.
Risk of De-Anchoring Inflation Expectations
RISK OF DE-ANCHORING?
Market-based gauges of long-term inflation expectations and businesses' price expectations have been broadly stable, and Deputy Governor Clare Lombardelli said last week the BoE did not see a so-called de-anchoring of expectations.
But the BoE's own Inflation Attitudes Survey of the public tells a different story.
Survey Data and Public Sentiment
The median expectation for long-term inflation rose to 3.9% in the second quarter, a survey record high. The switch to a new pollster may have contributed to a lower reading in the latest quarter.
On average over the past year, nearly half of those who gave a view expected inflation of 4% or more, up from about a third in 2020-21 and higher than at the height of the 2022 cost-of-living crisis, when inflation hit 11.1%.
They outnumbered those expecting inflation close to the 2% target by about five to three.
A separate Citi/YouGov survey puts longer-term expectations at around 4%.
Expert Opinions on De-Anchoring
Rob Wood, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said de-anchoring had gone beyond being just a risk. "I think it's already happened," he said.
Wood forecasts inflation will have averaged above 4% between 2021 and 2028. On that basis, it would be unsurprising if people expected inflation to stay above 2%, he said.
What Can the Bank of England Do?
WHAT CAN THE BOE DO?
Saunders said the BoE had only one tool – raising interest rates – and should use it.
"It may be painful, but that's just what you've got to do if you want to ensure that inflation returns to target," he said, adding that the BoE needed to be clearer about its strategy for returning inflation to target, without committing to a precise path for interest rates.
Debate Over Interest Rate Policy
But some MPC members worry that rate rises are a blunt tool against supply shocks such as higher energy import costs, and in theory bigger energy bills will themselves curb spending elsewhere, limiting inflation.
In a sign it may be stepping up its communication, the BoE issued a brief statement on Wednesday's data, which it plans to do regularly except just before policy decisions.
"The MPC raised Bank Rate two weeks ago to limit how much higher energy costs affect other prices, and will continue to set interest rates to make sure inflation returns to the 2% target and stays there," a BoE spokesperson said.
That is a world away from 2021, when Bailey suggested the BoE might be better off saying less.
Market Reactions and Future Outlook
Not everyone sees a threat. Fathom Consulting said investors were "still pricing in too many rate hikes next year," noting oil prices had fallen sharply this month and there was no sign of second-round knock-on effects on wages and less energy-intensive goods and services.
Wood acknowledged that a fall in energy prices could, with luck, bring inflation to target and reset expectations.
But, he added: "Hope isn't a strategy."
(Editing by Toby Chopra)