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Northern Irish police contact Sinn Fein members over investigation into parade protest - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Northern Irish police contact Sinn Fein members over investigation into parade protest

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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Politics law enforcement Northern Ireland

Police Contact Sinn Fein Representatives Amid Belfast Parade Protest Inquiry

Investigation into Belfast Parade Protest and Political Reactions

Background of the Parade and Protest

BELFAST, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Northern Irish police have contacted representatives of Sinn Fein in relation to their investigation into a protest that has blocked a Protestant parade from marching through a Catholic area for almost two weeks, the Irish nationalist party said.

Thousands of protesters, including Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O'Neill of Sinn Fein and party leader Mary Lou McDonald, gathered on the Catholic Garvaghy Road to stop the September 26 march after it was allowed to proceed for the first time since the contentious route was banned in 1998.

Annual attempts by the Orange Order to march through the area triggered unrest across the British-run region before the route was banned the same year the Good Friday Agreement largely ended the three decades of violence known as the "Troubles."

Police Investigation and Sinn Fein Response

Details of the Police Inquiry

Police opened an investigation into what it called an unlawful protest and said on Thursday that individuals would receive letters regarding interviews after it had identified people reasonably suspected of committing offences.

Sinn Fein's Position

Sinn Fein, which leads Northern Ireland's power-sharing government alongside its main pro-British rival, said a number of its representatives and party members received correspondence from police, without naming them.

"Sinn Féin will continue to stand with the Garvaghy Road residents who should be allowed to live in peace and free from sectarian intimidation," the party said in a statement.

Other Political Reactions

People Before Profit Statement

Gerry Carroll, a lawmaker from the smaller People Before Profit party, said separately that he had received an invitation from police to attend a voluntary interview under caution in connection with the protest.

Democratic Unionist Party's Demands

Calls for Prosecution

The dispute has destabilised the British-run region's fragile devolved government - a key plank of the 1998 peace deal - with Sinn Fein's partners the Democratic Unionist Party calling for O'Neill and other lawmakers to be prosecuted.

"A political title is not a shield, and no one is above the law," the party said in a statement on Thursday.

(Reporting by Amanda Ferguson; Writing by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Key Takeaways

  • Police have issued voluntary interview invitations to Sinn Féin representatives, including People Before Profit’s Gerry Carroll, in connection with the unlawful protest investigation.
  • The Garvaghy Road dispute—a major flashpoint since the 1990s—was reignited after a court ruling allowed this year’s parade to proceed, provoking renewed unrest.
  • The protest and resultant police action have intensified political instability, with the DUP demanding legal accountability for Sinn Féin figures amid heightened sectarian sensitivities.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Northern Irish police contacting Sinn Fein members?
Police are investigating a protest involving Sinn Fein members that blocked a Protestant parade through a Catholic area.
Where did the protest take place?
The protest took place on Garvaghy Road, a Catholic area in Belfast.
Who led the protest against the parade?
Sinn Fein leaders including First Minister Michelle O'Neill and party leader Mary Lou McDonald joined thousands of protesters.
What is the Orange Order parade controversy?
The Orange Order's attempts to march through Catholic areas have caused unrest, leading to a ban on the route since 1998.
What actions are the police taking in their investigation?
Police are sending letters to individuals suspected of offences, inviting them to interviews regarding the protest.

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