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Nokia Q2 profit beat on AI demand - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Nokia Q2 profit beat on AI demand

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

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Nokia Q2 2026 Profit Surges 18% on Strong AI and Cloud Customer Demand

Quarterly Financial Results and Market Drivers

Strong Performance in Q2 2026

STOCKHOLM, July 23 (Reuters) - Nokia reported a bigger than expected rise in its quarterly comparable operating profit on Thursday, as the Finnish telecom gear maker got a boost from artificial intelligence and cloud customers.

Comparable Operating Profit Details

Comparable operating profit jumped 18% to 434 million euros ($496.11 million) in the second quarter of 2026. That was above the average estimate of 382 million euros from analysts polled by LSEG.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8748 euros)

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Key Takeaways

  • Comparable operating profit of €434M tops analyst consensus of €382M, buoyed by AI and cloud sector demand (Reuters) (sahmcapital.com).
  • In Q1, Nokia already saw a 54% jump in comparable operating profit to €281M, with AI & Cloud net sales up 49%, highlighting momentum into Q2 (sahmcapital.com).
  • Nokia expects Q2 to account for 12–16% of full-year operating profit, aligning with its full-year outlook of €2.0–€2.5 billion supported by expanding AI/cloud opportunities (sahmcapital.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Nokia's Q2 comparable operating profit rise?
Nokia's Q2 comparable operating profit rose by 18% to 434 million euros.
What factors contributed to Nokia's profit increase?
The profit increase was driven by strong demand from artificial intelligence and cloud customers.
Did Nokia's Q2 profit beat analyst expectations?
Yes, Nokia's Q2 profit of 434 million euros exceeded the analyst estimate of 382 million euros.
What is the USD equivalent of Nokia's Q2 operating profit?
Nokia's Q2 operating profit was $496.11 million.

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