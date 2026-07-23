Nokia Q2 2026 Profit Surges 18% on Strong AI and Cloud Customer Demand
Quarterly Financial Results and Market Drivers
Strong Performance in Q2 2026
STOCKHOLM, July 23 (Reuters) - Nokia reported a bigger than expected rise in its quarterly comparable operating profit on Thursday, as the Finnish telecom gear maker got a boost from artificial intelligence and cloud customers.
Comparable Operating Profit Details
Comparable operating profit jumped 18% to 434 million euros ($496.11 million) in the second quarter of 2026. That was above the average estimate of 382 million euros from analysts polled by LSEG.
Currency Exchange Rate
($1 = 0.8748 euros)
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm, editing by Terje Solsvik)