GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Channel Tunnel operator says EU software issues could delay biometric checks - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Channel Tunnel operator says EU software issues could delay biometric checks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Transport Regulation

Channel Tunnel Operator Cautions EU Software May Delay Biometric Checks for Passengers

By Gianluca Lo Nostro and Zakarya Meliani

Potential Delays in EU Digital Border Security Implementation

July 23 (Reuters) - Channel Tunnel operator Getlink warned on Thursday that the biometric phase of the European Union's digital border security check system for car passengers using the tunnel could be delayed beyond its September 6 due date by software issues.

Concerns Over Biometric Component Readiness

Chief Executive Yann Leriche said the biometric component of the new Entry/Exit System had yet to be implemented for passenger vehicles and warned that software provided at the European level was not yet fully stable.

Impact on Travel During Peak Periods

The new EU system, which became fully operational across the Schengen area in April, has raised concerns among airline groups and British authorities over the risk of travel disruption during peak holiday periods.

Operator’s Perspective on Software Challenges

"I'm not going to tell you that we aren't experiencing any difficulties at all, because there's one issue that affects us all and for which there is no obvious immediate solution: the software provided by the European Union," Leriche told reporters.

Getlink’s Investments and Terminal Preparations

Getlink, which operates the Channel Tunnel under a concession running until 2086, has invested €80 million ($91 million) to prepare its terminals for the EES.

Queues at the tunnel have generally remained limited to one or two hours, compared with significantly longer delays reported in certain airports, according to Leriche.

"All this bad press — especially from the British side, since 80% of our tourists are British — ultimately creates a negative impression, even though, in reality, the problems are largely manageable if we do our job."

Legal and Financial Developments

The Paris-based company also said it had initiated proceedings over a revaluation of business rates by the British government that tripled its annual tax bill.

Leriche said the company would give the UK's new government until the end of the summer to reconsider its position before launching the first stage of a formal legal challenge.

Updated Earnings Guidance Amid Uncertainty

The Eurotunnel owner raised its full-year earnings guidance to a range of €835 million to €870 million, compared with €820 million to €860 million previously, assuming only limited disruption from the new entry system's rollout.

($1 = 0.8763 euros)

(Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro and Zakarya Meliani; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Key Takeaways

  • Getlink may face delays implementing the biometric phase of the EU’s EES for car passengers, due to unstable EU-provided software.
  • Despite a €80 million investment preparing tunnel terminals, full readiness hinges on externally provided EES software stability.
  • EES rollout across the Schengen area—operational since April—has already triggered concerns over travel disruption; some border authorities have suspended biometric collection during severe congestion.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why could the EU biometric checks for Channel Tunnel passengers be delayed?
Software issues at the European level have caused instability, making it likely that the biometric phase of the new Entry/Exit System could be delayed.
What concerns do authorities have regarding the new EU Entry/Exit System?
There are concerns about travel disruption during peak holiday periods, especially for Channel Tunnel and airline passengers.
How much has Getlink invested in preparing for EU border changes?
Getlink has invested €80 million to prepare Channel Tunnel terminals for the new Entry/Exit System.
What is the potential impact of software delays on Channel Tunnel travel?
Delays may cause queues, but so far Channel Tunnel queues have remained limited to one or two hours.
Is Getlink taking legal action against the UK government?
Yes, Getlink has initiated proceedings over a business rates revaluation that tripled its annual tax bill, with further legal action possible after the summer.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Greece to buy €3.5 billion air defence system from Israel, sources say

Greece to buy €3.5 billion air defence system from Israel, sources say

Image for TotalEnergies Q2 profit up 67% on higher oil price, strong refining margins

TotalEnergies Q2 profit up 67% on higher oil price, strong refining margins

Image for UK's Heathrow logs lower 1H interim profit as tax, Middle East woes weigh

UK's Heathrow logs lower 1H interim profit as tax, Middle East woes weigh

Image for Repsol's Q2 adjusted profit more than triples on refining strength

Repsol's Q2 adjusted profit more than triples on refining strength

Image for BT on track to meet connection targets, annual guidance

BT on track to meet connection targets, annual guidance

Image for China urges Britain to provide fair business environment for Chinese firms

China urges Britain to provide fair business environment for Chinese firms

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for EasyJet reports lower Q3 profit as Iran war raises costs
EasyJet reports lower Q3 profit as Iran war raises costs
Image for Traton raises lower end of outlook amid growing US truck orders
Traton raises lower end of outlook amid growing US truck orders
Image for Spain's Indra gets first-half revenue boost from defence business
Spain's Indra gets first-half revenue boost from defence business
Image for Spain's Bankinter Q2 net profit rises 16% from same period in 2025
Spain's Bankinter Q2 net profit rises 16% from same period in 2025
Image for Nestle to raise €3 billion from spin off of its water business
Nestle to raise €3 billion from spin off of its water business
Image for One killed, four injured in Ukrainian attack on Crimea, authorities say
One killed, four injured in Ukrainian attack on Crimea, authorities say
Image for Argenx's Vyvgart sales jump in second quarter
Argenx's Vyvgart sales jump in second quarter
Image for Renault first-half sales volumes slip 0.4% vs year-ago period
Renault first-half sales volumes slip 0.4% vs year-ago period
Image for UniCredit posts better than expected results after Commerzbank bid
UniCredit posts better than expected results after Commerzbank bid
Image for Roche first-half sales fall on strong Swiss franc
Roche first-half sales fall on strong Swiss franc
Image for UK PM Burnham cuts business rates bills for pubs, clubs and music venues
UK PM Burnham cuts business rates bills for pubs, clubs and music venues
Image for Edenred raises 2026 core profit outlook on half-year results beat
Edenred raises 2026 core profit outlook on half-year results beat
View All Finance Posts