Kuehne+Nagel Raises 2026 Operating Profit Forecast On Strong Logistics Performance

2026 Profit Guidance and Business Performance

Upgraded Operating Profit Forecast

July 23 (Reuters) - Swiss logistics group Kuehne und Nagel lifted its operating profit guidance for 2026 on Thursday, citing strong business performance in air logistics and its efficiency measures.

New Earnings Projections

The freight forwarder, which operates in more than 100 countries, forecast recurring earnings before interest and taxes of 1.35 billion to 1.55 billion Swiss francs ($1.66 billion to $1.91 billion) for the full year, up from the 1.25 billion to 1.40 billion franc range it had last raised in April.

Analyst Expectations and Previous Results

Analysts were expecting a median operating profit of 1.41 billion francs for 2026, a company-provided poll showed. Last year, the recurring EBIT was 1.24 billion francs.

Exchange Rate and Reporting Credits

($1 = 0.8130 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Anastasiia Kozlova and Amir Orusov, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)