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Freight forwarder Kuehne+Nagel lifts 2026 operating profit forecast - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Freight forwarder Kuehne+Nagel lifts 2026 operating profit forecast

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

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Kuehne+Nagel Raises 2026 Operating Profit Forecast On Strong Logistics Performance

2026 Profit Guidance and Business Performance

Upgraded Operating Profit Forecast

July 23 (Reuters) - Swiss logistics group Kuehne und Nagel lifted its operating profit guidance for 2026 on Thursday, citing strong business performance in air logistics and its efficiency measures.

New Earnings Projections

The freight forwarder, which operates in more than 100 countries, forecast recurring earnings before interest and taxes of 1.35 billion to 1.55 billion Swiss francs ($1.66 billion to $1.91 billion) for the full year, up from the 1.25 billion to 1.40 billion franc range it had last raised in April.

Analyst Expectations and Previous Results

Analysts were expecting a median operating profit of 1.41 billion francs for 2026, a company-provided poll showed. Last year, the recurring EBIT was 1.24 billion francs.

Exchange Rate and Reporting Credits

($1 = 0.8130 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Anastasiia Kozlova and Amir Orusov, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • The operating profit guidance for 2026 was raised on July 23, 2026, to CHF 1.35–1.55 billion, versus CHF 1.25–1.40 billion in April – marking a stronger outlook. (uk.marketscreener.com)
  • The upgrade reflects particularly strong business momentum in air logistics and effective efficiency measures that have reduced unit costs. (newsroom.kuehne-nagel.com)
  • Analysts expected a median recurring EBIT of CHF 1.41 billion for 2026, underscoring that the revised guidance notably surpasses market expectations. (kuehne-nagel.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Kuehne+Nagel raise its profit guidance?
The company cited strong business performance in air logistics and ongoing efficiency measures.
What was Kuehne+Nagel's recurring EBIT in the previous year?
Last year's recurring EBIT was 1.24 billion Swiss francs.
How many countries does Kuehne+Nagel operate in?
Kuehne+Nagel operates in more than 100 countries worldwide.

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