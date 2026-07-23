GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
British Gas owner Centrica cutting 1,300 jobs; half-year profit falls 18% - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

British Gas owner Centrica cutting 1,300 jobs; half-year profit falls 18%

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Centrica Announces 1,300 Job Cuts and 18% Drop in Half-Year Profit

Centrica's Financial Performance and Strategic Changes

Job Cuts as Part of Transformation Programme

July 23 (Reuters) - British Gas owner Centrica said on Thursday that it is cutting about 1,300 jobs as part of an ongoing transformation programme.

Ongoing Investments and Business Restructuring

Focus on Nuclear Energy Projects

The energy firm has been restructuring its business as it continues to heavily invest in nuclear energy projects such as the Sizewell C nuclear power plant.

Profit Decline and Market Challenges

Impact of Asset Disposals and Production Outages

The company also reported an 18% drop in adjusted core profit for the six months to June 30, mainly due to the impact of Spirit Energy asset disposals and production outages, with unfavourable weather and weak market conditions pressuring margins.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Anushka Chourasia and Ankita Bora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

Key Takeaways

  • Centrica is cutting approximately 1,300 jobs as part of a group-wide transformation to improve agility and cost-efficiency.
  • Adjusted operating profit for H1 (ending June 30, 2025) dropped 18%, from £1,035 m to £549 m, hit by lower income from Spirit Energy and infrastructure disruptions.
  • Centrica continues investing in long-term nuclear infrastructure—most notably a £1.3 bn, 15% stake in the Sizewell C project—to support future growth and predictable returns

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Centrica cutting 1,300 jobs?
Centrica is cutting around 1,300 jobs as part of an ongoing transformation programme to restructure its business and improve efficiency.
What caused Centrica's profits to fall by 18%?
Centrica reported an 18% fall in adjusted core profit due to asset disposals in Spirit Energy, production outages, unfavourable weather, and weak market conditions.
What investments is Centrica making in the energy sector?
Centrica is heavily investing in nuclear energy projects, including the Sizewell C nuclear power plant.
Which period does Centrica's latest profit report cover?
The latest profit report from Centrica covers the six months to June 30.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Anglo flags first-half loss at diamonds, coal units; cuts copper cost outlook

Anglo flags first-half loss at diamonds, coal units; cuts copper cost outlook

Image for Channel Tunnel operator says EU software issues could delay biometric checks

Channel Tunnel operator says EU software issues could delay biometric checks

Image for Greece to buy €3.5 billion air defence system from Israel, sources say

Greece to buy €3.5 billion air defence system from Israel, sources say

Image for TotalEnergies Q2 profit up 67% on higher oil price, strong refining margins

TotalEnergies Q2 profit up 67% on higher oil price, strong refining margins

Image for UK's Heathrow logs lower 1H interim profit as tax, Middle East woes weigh

UK's Heathrow logs lower 1H interim profit as tax, Middle East woes weigh

Image for Repsol's Q2 adjusted profit more than triples on refining strength

Repsol's Q2 adjusted profit more than triples on refining strength

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for BT on track to meet connection targets, annual guidance
BT on track to meet connection targets, annual guidance
Image for China urges Britain to provide fair business environment for Chinese firms
China urges Britain to provide fair business environment for Chinese firms
Image for EasyJet reports lower Q3 profit as Iran war raises costs
EasyJet reports lower Q3 profit as Iran war raises costs
Image for Traton raises lower end of outlook amid growing US truck orders
Traton raises lower end of outlook amid growing US truck orders
Image for Spain's Indra gets first-half revenue boost from defence business
Spain's Indra gets first-half revenue boost from defence business
Image for Spain's Bankinter Q2 net profit rises 16% from same period in 2025
Spain's Bankinter Q2 net profit rises 16% from same period in 2025
Image for Nestle to raise €3 billion from spin off of its water business
Nestle to raise €3 billion from spin off of its water business
Image for One killed, four injured in Ukrainian attack on Crimea, authorities say
One killed, four injured in Ukrainian attack on Crimea, authorities say
Image for Argenx's Vyvgart sales jump in second quarter
Argenx's Vyvgart sales jump in second quarter
Image for Renault first-half sales volumes slip 0.4% vs year-ago period
Renault first-half sales volumes slip 0.4% vs year-ago period
Image for UniCredit posts better than expected results after Commerzbank bid
UniCredit posts better than expected results after Commerzbank bid
Image for Roche first-half sales fall on strong Swiss franc
Roche first-half sales fall on strong Swiss franc
View All Finance Posts