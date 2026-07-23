Centrica Announces 1,300 Job Cuts and 18% Drop in Half-Year Profit

Centrica's Financial Performance and Strategic Changes

Job Cuts as Part of Transformation Programme

July 23 (Reuters) - British Gas owner Centrica said on Thursday that it is cutting about 1,300 jobs as part of an ongoing transformation programme.

Ongoing Investments and Business Restructuring

Focus on Nuclear Energy Projects

The energy firm has been restructuring its business as it continues to heavily invest in nuclear energy projects such as the Sizewell C nuclear power plant.

Profit Decline and Market Challenges

Impact of Asset Disposals and Production Outages

The company also reported an 18% drop in adjusted core profit for the six months to June 30, mainly due to the impact of Spirit Energy asset disposals and production outages, with unfavourable weather and weak market conditions pressuring margins.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Anushka Chourasia and Ankita Bora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)