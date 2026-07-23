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Anglo flags first-half loss at diamonds, coal units; cuts copper cost outlook - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Anglo flags first-half loss at diamonds, coal units; cuts copper cost outlook

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

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Anglo American Posts Loss at Diamonds, Coal Units; Lowers Copper Cost Guidance

Anglo American's First-Half Performance and Strategic Moves

Copper Production and Guidance

LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - Anglo American reported broadly flat first-half copper production on Thursday and lowered its 2026 copper cost guidance, but said its diamonds and steelmaking coal businesses are expected to post negative underlying earnings in the first half.

The London-listed miner maintained its full-year copper production guidance of 700,000 to 760,000 metric tons. It produced 343,600 tons of copper in the first half, up from 342,200 tons a year earlier.

Merger and Portfolio Reshaping

Teck Resources Merger Progress

Anglo said its proposed merger with Teck Resources remains on track, with Chinese approval the final regulatory hurdle.

Portfolio Changes and De Beers Separation

The deal would create the world's fifth-largest copper producer as the miner reshapes its portfolio through the sale of its steelmaking coal and nickel businesses and the separation of diamond unit De Beers.

As part of that process, Anglo has selected a preferred consortium led by former De Beers Chief Executive Gareth Penny to acquire De Beers.

Botswana's Stake in De Beers

Botswana, which owns 15% of the business, is considering whether to exercise its right of first refusal and buy the stake itself or through a third party, a government official said.

Diamonds and Coal Units Performance

Despite an 88% rise in diamond output in the second quarter, Anglo said weak demand and lower prices continued to weigh on the market.

(Reporting by Clara Denina, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Copper output stable in H1 2026 (~343.6 kt vs 342.2 kt year‑ago), full‑year guidance maintained at 700–760 kt, and 2026 copper cost guidance lowered.
  • Diamonds and steelmaking coal businesses expected to run negative underlying earnings despite Q2 diamond output rising 88%.
  • Merger with Teck Resources progressing with all major approvals secured except in China; South Korea has approved, and Canada’s Investment Canada Act approval obtained.

Frequently Asked Questions

What losses did Anglo American report for the first half?
Anglo American expects negative earnings from its diamond and steelmaking coal businesses in the first half.
How did Anglo American's copper production perform?
Copper production was broadly flat at 343,600 tons in the first half, slightly up from 342,200 tons a year earlier.
What changes did Anglo American make to its copper cost outlook?
Anglo American lowered its 2026 copper cost guidance.
What is the status of Anglo American's merger with Teck Resources?
The merger remains on track, with Chinese regulatory approval as the final hurdle.
What is happening with Anglo's De Beers diamond unit?
A consortium led by former De Beers CEO Gareth Penny is preferred to acquire De Beers, with Botswana considering purchasing its stake.

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