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Argentina seeks tribunal order against UK oil activity near Falklands - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Argentina seeks tribunal order against UK oil activity near Falklands

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 13, 2026

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Argentina Requests International Tribunal Action Over UK Oil Exploration Near Falklands

Argentina's Legal Challenge and Ongoing Dispute with the United Kingdom

Request to the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Argentina's government said on Tuesday it had filed a request for provisional measures with the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea seeking to halt British-authorized hydrocarbon activity near the Falkland Islands.

The request aims to prevent the United Kingdom from exploiting hydrocarbon resources on the continental shelf of the Northern Falklands Basin, the government added in a statement.

Preserving Sovereign Rights

The filing "seeks to preserve Argentina's sovereign rights over its continental shelf and prevent activities authorized unilaterally and illegally by the United Kingdom," the government added.

Escalating Tensions and Legislative Actions

 Tensions between Argentina and the UK over the territory that is controlled by Britain but claimed by the South American country have escalated. Last month President Javier Milei's government presented legislation to crack down on companies drilling for oil off the Islands.

Proposed Penalties and Legislative Framework

 The government's proposal would toughen penalties on companies and individuals who participate in activities linked to natural resources in the Falklands, and in Argentina's maritime spaces without authorization from Argentine authorities. The new ​bill, which has yet to be approved by Congress, aims to revamp 2011 legislation with a tougher framework.

Industry and International Responses

Oil Companies' Perspective

Oil companies Navitas Petroleum and Rockhopper Exploration, owners of the Sea Lion offshore project north of the Falklands, have previously indicated they do not expect Argentina's actions to derail development.

UK Government's Position

The British government said it would stand firm in the face of any threats and has defended the rights of the Falkland Islanders to self-determination. 

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez; Editing by Lucinda Elliott)

Key Takeaways

  • Argentina has initiated proceedings under Annex VII of UNCLOS and requested ITLOS interim measures to stop the Sea Lion project, aiming to preserve its sovereign rights over its continental shelf (esafr.cancilleria.gob.ar).
  • An Argentine court has already issued an injunction against the Sea Lion project pending environmental review, while Navitas and Rockhopper remain committed to development (apnews.com).
  • The UK continues to back Falkland Islanders’ right to develop their resources, emphasizing self‑determination and supporting involved companies amid Argentine threats (gov.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Argentina file a request with the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea?
Argentina seeks to halt British-authorized hydrocarbon activity near the Falkland Islands and preserve its sovereign rights over the continental shelf.
What is Argentina's new proposal regarding oil activity near the Falklands?
Argentina's government has proposed tougher penalties for companies drilling for oil off the Falklands and aims to strengthen 2011 legislation.
Which companies are involved in oil exploration near the Falklands?
Navitas Petroleum and Rockhopper Exploration are the main companies involved in the Sea Lion offshore project north of the Falklands.
How has the UK responded to Argentina's actions?
The British government has stated it will stand firm, defending the rights of Falkland Islanders to self-determination.
Has Argentina's proposed bill been approved?
No, the new bill to toughen penalties on unauthorized oil activity has not yet been approved by Congress.

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