Israeli Airstrike Kills Two People, Including Child, in Central Gaza

Details and Aftermath of the Airstrike in Central Gaza

Incident Overview

CAIRO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - An Israeli airstrike killed two Palestinians, including a three-year-old child, in the central Gaza Strip on Sunday, health officials said.

Casualties and Location

Gaza medics said the Israeli airstrike near a bakery in Deir Al-Balah killed one man, Hussam Nusair, a three-year-old boy, Tayyem Hamdan, and wounded several others.

Israeli Military Statement

The Israeli military said it attacked and killed a Hamas militant. It said that Nusair advanced attacks against Israeli forces and civilians.

Response from Hamas

Hamas did not immediately comment on the military's allegation.

Ceasefire and Ongoing Conflict

Ceasefire Background

An October 2025 U.S.-backed ceasefire halted major fighting in the shattered territory, but it failed to end strikes by the Israeli military, which it said aimed to thwart attacks by Hamas and other Gaza militants.

Hamas Accusations and U.S. Peace Plan

Hamas accuses Israel of violating the ceasefire and undermining efforts to implement a broader plan by U.S. President Donald Trump to end the Gaza conflict, which also includes Israeli withdrawals and Hamas disarmament.

Casualty Statistics Since Ceasefire

More than 1,300 Palestinians have been killed ‌in Gaza ⁠since the ceasefire took effect last October, according to Gazan health officials, while the Israeli military says four Israeli soldiers have been killed.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi in Cairo and Steve Scheer in Jerusalem; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)