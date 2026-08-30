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Israeli strike kills two people including a 3-year-old boy, Gaza medics say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 30, 2026

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headlines Middle East Conflict International

Israeli Airstrike Kills Two People, Including Child, in Central Gaza

Details and Aftermath of the Airstrike in Central Gaza

Incident Overview

CAIRO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - An Israeli airstrike killed two Palestinians, including a three-year-old child, in the central Gaza Strip on Sunday, health officials said.

Casualties and Location

Gaza medics said the Israeli airstrike near a bakery in Deir Al-Balah killed one man, Hussam Nusair, a three-year-old boy, Tayyem Hamdan, and wounded several others. 

Israeli Military Statement

The Israeli military said it attacked and killed a Hamas militant. It said that Nusair advanced attacks against Israeli forces and civilians.

Response from Hamas

Hamas did not immediately comment on the military's allegation.

Ceasefire and Ongoing Conflict

Ceasefire Background

An October 2025 U.S.-backed ceasefire halted major fighting in the shattered territory, but it failed to end strikes by the Israeli military, which it said aimed to thwart attacks by Hamas and other Gaza militants.

Hamas Accusations and U.S. Peace Plan

Hamas accuses Israel of violating the ceasefire and undermining efforts to implement a broader plan by U.S. President Donald Trump to end the Gaza conflict, which also includes Israeli withdrawals and Hamas disarmament.

Casualty Statistics Since Ceasefire

More than 1,300 Palestinians have been killed ‌in Gaza ⁠since the ceasefire took effect last October, according to Gazan health officials, while the Israeli military says four Israeli soldiers have been killed.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi in Cairo and Steve Scheer in Jerusalem; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • The strike near a central Gaza bakery killed two, including a toddler, heightening humanitarian concerns.
  • Israel claims the target was a Hamas militant accused of prior attacks; Hamas has not responded.
  • Despite the October 2025 U.S.‑brokered ceasefire, violence persists—with Gazan health authorities reporting over 1,300 Palestinian deaths since its start, countered by Israeli military casualties.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who were the victims of the Israeli airstrike in Gaza?
The victims included Hussam Nusair and a three-year-old boy named Tayyem Hamdan.
Where did the airstrike occur?
The airstrike happened near a bakery in Deir Al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip.
What reasons did the Israeli military give for the airstrike?
The Israeli military said it attacked and killed a Hamas militant advancing attacks against Israeli forces and civilians.
How many Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the ceasefire?
More than 1,300 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the October ceasefire.
What issues have persisted despite the ceasefire?
Israeli strikes and accusations of ceasefire violations by both sides have continued despite the agreement.

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