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Spanish PM blames Russia, Israel for disinformation in Ceuta migrant crisis - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Spanish PM blames Russia, Israel for disinformation in Ceuta migrant crisis

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 31, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 31, 2026

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headlines Migration Politics Spain International Affairs

Spanish Prime Minister Blames Russia and Israel for Ceuta Migrant Disinformation

Disinformation and the Ceuta Migrant Crisis

Allegations of Foreign Involvement

MADRID, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday there were signs Russia and Israel had spread the disinformation over Spain's migration policy that triggered last month's rush of migrants into Ceuta, but no evidence of Moroccan involvement.

Over 72,000 migrants irregularly crossed from Morocco into the tiny Spanish territory between July 30 and 31 in an unprecedented surge at one of the European Union's only two land borders with Africa, prompting alarm across the bloc. At least 100 people died in the attempt, according to Ceuta's local authorities.

Spanish opposition parties and some human rights groups have accused Rabat of deliberately allowing the mass crossing, an accusation Morocco has denied.

Denial of Moroccan Involvement

"When people talk and speculate about the participation of Moroccan authorities, I deny this outright," Sanchez told radio station SER.

The Role of Social Media

Videos on Instagram, TikTok and other social media spread misleading claims that migrants reaching Ceuta by sea could remain in Spain, encouraging thousands to attempt the crossing, Spanish authorities have said.

International Networks and Political Motivations

Findings from the EU Diplomatic Service

Sanchez said research by the EU's diplomatic service EEAS had indicated that Russian and Israeli networks had been behind the spread of disinformation in conjunction with far-right networks.

Political Context and Responses

He said it was clear that the two countries had used the crisis to criticise Madrid due to dissatisfaction with its position on the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, but gave no further details on the evidence he had of their involvement.

Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Russia's Embassy in Spain and the EEAS did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.  

Rising Tensions and Government Response in Ceuta

Local Unrest and Security Incidents

RISING TENSIONS IN CEUTA 

Roughly 5,000 migrants, some seeking asylum, have remained in Ceuta since the border rush, triggering near-daily protests from locals against the Spanish government's handling of the crisis and sporadic attacks against a makeshift migrant camp at El Trampolin beach, according to police reports.

Police arrested three Moroccan citizens on Sunday for lobbing bottles filled with corrosive liquids against an army patrol in Ceuta, news agency EFE reported, citing police sources. No one was injured in the attack, the report added.     

Economic Measures

Emergency Funding and Recovery Efforts

Sanchez also announced on Monday that the cabinet would deploy an additional €168 million ($195 million) in emergency funds to reactivate Ceuta's economy, a figure equivalent to 8% of the enclave's gross domestic product, on top of €180 million pledged last week for medium-term recovery efforts. 

($1 = 0.8630 euros)

(Reporting by David Latona and Victoria Waldersee; Additional reporting by Jesús Aguado, Benjamín Mejías, Emma Pinedo, Pesha Magid, Lili Bayer; Editing by)

Key Takeaways

  • Sánchez attributes misleading social‑media narratives around Ceuta to Russia and Israel, not Moroccan authorities.
  • The sudden influx of over 60,000 migrants in late July was fueled by a Supreme Court ruling on sea arrivals and amplified by disinformation (euronews.com).
  • The EEAS analysis supports concerns about hybrid information threats affecting EU border crises (theguardian.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What triggered the migrant crisis in Ceuta?
Disinformation on social media, allegedly spread by Russian and Israeli networks, led thousands to believe they could remain in Spain if they reached Ceuta, causing a sudden surge.
How many migrants crossed into Ceuta during the crisis?
Over 72,000 migrants irregularly crossed from Morocco into Ceuta between July 30 and 31.
Was there any evidence of Moroccan involvement in the Ceuta migrant crisis?
Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez said there was no evidence of Moroccan authorities' involvement in the disinformation or the mass crossing.
What actions is Spain taking in response to the crisis?
The Spanish government has pledged €168 million in emergency funds and an additional €180 million for medium-term recovery in Ceuta.
What incidents occurred following the border surge in Ceuta?
Protests and sporadic attacks have been reported, including an incident where three Moroccan citizens were arrested for attacking an army patrol.

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