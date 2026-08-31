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Danube queue for Ukrainian ports grows to 80 vessels, shipper says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Danube queue for Ukrainian ports grows to 80 vessels, shipper says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 31, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 31, 2026

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Danube Vessel Backlog Grows to 80 for Ukrainian River Ports as Traffic Improves

By Pavel Polityuk

Danube River Shipping Challenges and Improvements

Growing Vessel Backlog at Sulina Canal

KYIV, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The queue of vessels waiting to enter the Danube en route to Ukraine's river ports has grown to about 80 over the past five days, although the number of ships being allowed through the route is also gradually increasing, a shipper said on Monday.

Russian attacks have effectively blocked Ukraine's main Black Sea ports, which once handled 90% of the country's grain exports, forcing Kyiv to divert cargo through Danube river ports with far lower capacity.

Shipping agencies last week reported a growing backlog at the entrance to the Sulina Canal, the only Danube channel deep enough for vessels travelling to Ukraine's ports of Reni and Izmail from the Black Sea.

Causes of Delays and Traffic Management

Delays have been attributed to a shortage of pilots and the need to prioritise certain cargoes, including fuel shipments.

Recent Improvements in Canal Traffic

However, traffic through the canal is starting to improve. While only about five vessels a day were entering last week, at least seven are expected to enter on Monday.

Statements from Shipping Officials

"Since this morning, we have received pilots for seven vessels. Around noon, we expect more vessels to enter the canal, after pilots leave vessels which will head out to the open sea," said Katerina Kononenko from Avalon Shipping.

"In theory, if we can move around 10 vessels into Sulina per day, we should be able to clear the queue of about 80 vessels," she added.

Kononenko said it could take several weeks to reduce the queue to around 10 vessels.

Potential Bottlenecks and Inspection Issues

However, a rise in inbound traffic could create bottlenecks on departures, as more vessels will need to exit through the canal and undergo mandatory inspections, while the number of inspectors remains limited.

Increasing Shipments and Ongoing Obstacles

More Shipments Expected Despite Challenges

MORE SHIPMENTS

Officials at Ukrainian railway operator Ukrzaliznytsia said last week that exports via the Danube could increase, although operations continue to be hampered by vessel shortages and frequent air-raid alerts.

Impact of Air-Raid Alerts on Operations

The Odesa region, home to Reni and Izmail, has recorded 300 air-raid alerts since the start of August, lasting a combined 238 hours, according to a specialist monitoring service.

Transport workers say entire days can pass without a single grain wagon being unloaded because of the alerts.

Grain Transport Capacity and Export Data

Ukrzaliznytsia said it can transport 500,000 metric tons of grain a month to Izmail and Reni. Analyst data showed the volume of grain heading to Danube ports rose 35% over the week.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia’s intensified attacks have blocked Ukraine’s Black Sea ports—formerly handling 90% of grain exports—forcing redirection via lower‑capacity Danube routes (internazionale.it)
  • Pilot shortages, air‑raid alerts, and cargo prioritisation (e.g. fuel) are major bottlenecks, though canal traffic is gradually rising, with seven vessels beginning transit and potential capacity for around 10 per day (marketscreener.com)
  • Diversion to Danube ports is hampered by limited infrastructure—rail, river and port capacity continue to constrain export volumes despite rising demand (danubecommission.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has the vessel queue at the Danube for Ukrainian ports grown?
Russian attacks have blocked Ukraine's main Black Sea ports, forcing cargo, especially grain, to reroute through Danube ports with lower capacity, causing a backlog.
Which ports are affected by the Danube vessel backlog?
The Ukrainian ports of Reni and Izmail, accessed via the Sulina Canal, are affected by the growing vessel queue.
What is causing delays at the Sulina Canal?
Delays are due to a shortage of pilots, the need to prioritize certain shipments like fuel, and limited availability of inspectors for mandatory vessel checks.
How is traffic through the Sulina Canal improving?
The number of vessels allowed daily into the Sulina Canal is gradually increasing, with seven vessels expected to enter in a day, up from five last week.
How are air-raid alerts affecting grain exports from Ukraine?
Frequent air-raid alerts in the Odesa region can halt unloading operations for entire days, further disrupting grain export flows through Danube ports.

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