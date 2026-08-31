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US envoy says he hopes Belarus will free hundreds of prisoners next month - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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US envoy says he hopes Belarus will free hundreds of prisoners next month

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 31, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 31, 2026

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headlines Geopolitics Sanctions Diplomacy

US Envoy Plans Belarus Visit to Free Hundreds More Political Prisoners

US Diplomatic Efforts to Secure Prisoner Releases in Belarus

Aug 31 (Reuters) - U.S. special envoy John Coale has said he hopes to secure the release of hundreds of additional prisoners from Belarus next month and will go there in person to try to seal the deal.

Background of the Negotiations

Coale, who said his diplomacy had already persuaded Belarus to free up to 800 political prisoners in return for the U.S. easing some of its sanctions on Minsk, made his comments to Voice of America's Russian language service who published his comments on its website over the weekend.

Upcoming Visit and Goals

"In a couple of weeks’ time, I’m planning to go to Belarus again, and I hope to secure the release of even more political prisoners. I think I’ll succeed," Coale told VoA, saying he was aiming for a handover in the middle of September.

Progress So Far

"We managed to secure the release of five hundred people, and then a further two hundred or so were released. So the actual figure is around 700–800 people. I hope to bring that number up to a thousand soon," said Coale.

Reactions from Belarusian Opposition

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who is outside Belarus, told Reuters in June that the Trump administration had told her about a delay in its efforts to get President Alexander Lukashenko to free more political prisoners, but said she could not disclose why.

Role of John Coale in the Negotiations

Coale, 79, was appointed by U.S. President Trump last year to head talks with Lukashenko. He has cultivated the former collective farm boss through long hours of talks and vodka-drinking sessions, sometimes quietly emptying his glass on the floor in order to stay sober.

(Reporting by ReutersEditing by Andrew Osborn)

Key Takeaways

  • John Coale has already helped secure the release of approximately 700–800 political prisoners from Belarus, including 500 initially and around 200 more thereafter. (devdiscourse.com)
  • He plans to travel to Belarus in “a couple of weeks,” targeting mid‑September for the next handover and aiming to boost the total to around 1,000 released inmates. (devdiscourse.com)
  • His initiative continues a broader pattern of diplomacy—Belarus has released prisoners in past months (e.g., 250 in March) in exchange for U.S. sanctions relief, illustrating a persistent quid pro quo approach. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is leading US efforts for prisoner release in Belarus?
US special envoy John Coale is leading the diplomatic efforts to secure the release of political prisoners in Belarus.
What incentive is the US offering Belarus for releasing prisoners?
The US is easing some sanctions on Minsk in exchange for the release of political prisoners.
When is the next US envoy visit to Belarus planned?
John Coale plans to visit Belarus again in the middle of September to attempt to secure more prisoner releases.
Who is the president of Belarus involved in the talks?
President Alexander Lukashenko is the Belarusian leader involved in negotiations over political prisoner releases.

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