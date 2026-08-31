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Italy extends border curbs with Spain a month after migrant rush - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy extends border curbs with Spain a month after migrant rush

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 31, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 31, 2026

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headlines International Politics Migration Europe

Italy Extends Border Restrictions With Spain After Ceuta Migrant Surge

Italy's Response to the Ceuta Migrant Crisis

Extension of Border Restrictions

ROME, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Italy said on Monday it would suspend its open-border arrangements with Spain for another 15 days, extending restrictions it imposed after a mass rush of migrants into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta a month ago.

The suspension of the EU passport-free Schengen arrangements — which Rome's right-wing government says was brought in to make sure no migrants entering Ceuta could travel on to Italy — had been due to expire on Monday.

Government's Rationale for Extension

The decision to extend the suspension "was taken ... due to the persistence of the factors that had led to the reintroduction of the measures on Aug. 1," Italy's interior ministry said in a statement.

Situation in Ceuta

Migrant Numbers and Humanitarian Impact

Spanish authorities ​say between 5,000 and 8,000 people remain in Ceuta after at least 72,000 crossed from neighbouring Morocco on July 30.

At least 82 migrants were found dead on the ​Spanish side of the border and Morocco confirmed 14 more deaths.

International Cooperation Efforts

The ministry said Italy was aware of "the steps already undertaken by Spain, together with the European Union, to help bring the situation in the area back to normal in the near future."

Political Reactions in Italy

Government and Opposition Stances

Pressure on Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who has taken a hard line against illegal immigration, is under pressure from a new far-right party, Futuro Nazionale, whose rhetoric is resonating with some voters ahead of elections due next year.

Criticism from the Centre-Left Opposition

The centre-left opposition criticised the decision to reinstate border checks saying it was unnecessary, as there was no indication migrants in Ceuta may travel to Italy, and would undermine ties with Spain.

(Reporting by Angelo Amante, editing by Gavin Jones and Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • This measure follows an unprecedented mass crossing—over 70,000 migrants entered the Spanish enclave of Ceuta from Morocco around July 30–31, sparking security concerns across the EU.
  • Italy initially suspended Schengen arrangements with Spain for one month from July 31 and has now prolonged controls at air and sea crossings for non‑EU travellers due to continued instability.
  • Spain responded with reciprocal border checks on travellers from Italy, elevating Franco‑Italian and EU‑wide tensions over migration management and Schengen integrity.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Italy extend its border curbs with Spain?
Italy extended border curbs with Spain due to the persistence of factors that led to the initial suspension after a surge of migrants into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta.
How long will the border restrictions between Italy and Spain remain in place?
The border restrictions have been extended for an additional 15 days beyond the initial expiration date.
What triggered the suspension of Schengen arrangements?
The suspension was triggered by a mass rush of migrants, with at least 72,000 crossing from Morocco into Ceuta on July 30.
How many migrants remain in Ceuta after the surge?
Spanish authorities estimate that between 5,000 and 8,000 people remain in Ceuta following the influx.

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