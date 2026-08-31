Italy Extends Border Restrictions With Spain After Ceuta Migrant Surge

Italy's Response to the Ceuta Migrant Crisis

Extension of Border Restrictions

ROME, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Italy said on Monday it would suspend its open-border arrangements with Spain for another 15 days, extending restrictions it imposed after a mass rush of migrants into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta a month ago.

The suspension of the EU passport-free Schengen arrangements — which Rome's right-wing government says was brought in to make sure no migrants entering Ceuta could travel on to Italy — had been due to expire on Monday.

Government's Rationale for Extension

The decision to extend the suspension "was taken ... due to the persistence of the factors that had led to the reintroduction of the measures on Aug. 1," Italy's interior ministry said in a statement.

Situation in Ceuta

Migrant Numbers and Humanitarian Impact

Spanish authorities ​say between 5,000 and 8,000 people remain in Ceuta after at least 72,000 crossed from neighbouring Morocco on July 30.

At least 82 migrants were found dead on the ​Spanish side of the border and Morocco confirmed 14 more deaths.

International Cooperation Efforts

The ministry said Italy was aware of "the steps already undertaken by Spain, together with the European Union, to help bring the situation in the area back to normal in the near future."

Political Reactions in Italy

Government and Opposition Stances

Pressure on Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who has taken a hard line against illegal immigration, is under pressure from a new far-right party, Futuro Nazionale, whose rhetoric is resonating with some voters ahead of elections due next year.

Criticism from the Centre-Left Opposition

The centre-left opposition criticised the decision to reinstate border checks saying it was unnecessary, as there was no indication migrants in Ceuta may travel to Italy, and would undermine ties with Spain.

(Reporting by Angelo Amante, editing by Gavin Jones and Andrew Heavens)