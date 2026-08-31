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Headlines

Russia drops all charges against businessman Ilya Traber, state media report

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 31, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 31, 2026

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Russian Authorities Drop All Charges Against Businessman Ilya Traber

Details Surrounding the Case and Its Resolution

Background of the Case

MOSCOW, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Russian investigators have dropped murder charges against prominent businessman Ilya Traber and freed him from custody, state media reported on Monday.

Traber, 75, has been a leading business figure for decades in St Petersburg, where he has held extensive investments in ports and logistics. He was detained in June in connection with the fatal shooting of a businessman and politician, Alexander Petrov, in 2020, Russian media reported at the time.

Investigation and Release

State-run new agencies TASS and RIA reported on Monday that all charges against Traber had been dropped and the investigation into him closed. He had already been released from pre-trial detention on health grounds, TASS said. 

There was no official confirmation of the reports.

Traber’s Business Background and Connections

Traber first came to prominence in the 1990s, following the collapse of the Soviet Union, when he acquired control of St Petersburg's sea port and oil terminal at a time when President Vladimir Putin was a deputy mayor in the city's administration.

The Kremlin has previously denied any friendship or business connections between Traber and Putin.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Reuters, Writing by Alessandra PrenticeEditing by Andrew Osborn)

Key Takeaways

  • All criminal prosecution against Traber has been terminated due to his complete lack of involvement in the 2020 murder of Alexander Petrov (themoscowtimes.com)
  • Traber was released from pre‑trial detention in late August 2026 due to deteriorating health, and his legal team confirmed the case closure (amp.rbc.ru)
  • He now has the right to claim state compensation for unlawful detention, and has already held meetings with government and business figures in Moscow and St. Petersburg (themoscowtimes.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Ilya Traber?
Ilya Traber is a prominent businessman from St Petersburg, Russia, with extensive investments in ports and logistics.
What charges were dropped against Ilya Traber?
Russian investigators dropped murder charges against Ilya Traber related to the fatal shooting of Alexander Petrov in 2020.
Was Ilya Traber released from custody?
Yes, Ilya Traber was released from pre-trial detention on health grounds.
Is there any official confirmation of Traber's release?
As of the report, there was no official confirmation of Ilya Traber's release; details were reported by state media.
What is Ilya Traber known for?
Ilya Traber became prominent in the 1990s after acquiring control of St Petersburg's sea port and oil terminal.

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