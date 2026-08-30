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China identifies countries of 261 foreigners missing in Himalayan mudslide - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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China identifies countries of 261 foreigners missing in Himalayan mudslide

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 30, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 30, 2026

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Disaster Asia Cross-border News

China Confirms 261 Foreigners Missing After Himalayan Mudslide at Nepal Border

Details and Impact of the Himalayan Mudslide

BEIJING/TRISHULI, Nepal Aug 30 (Reuters) - China on Sunday said 261 foreign nationals from 23 countries were missing on the Tibetan side of a border crossing with Nepal following a mudslide which tore through the Himalayan region, while the death toll in Tibet has reached 16 people.

Missing Foreign Nationals and Nationality Breakdown

Officials from China's Tibet Autonomous Region said at a press conference that the highest number of missing foreigners was from Nepal at 104, while 49 Indian, 33 Latvian, 18 American and 15 British citizens were also unaccounted for. They said authorities in Beijing have notified foreign missions.

The nationality breakdown was the first from the Chinese side since the collapse of a glacier on Wednesday unleashed a torrent of ice, rock, mud and debris down Himalayan rivers.

Casualties and Rescue Efforts

Death Toll and Missing Persons

Authorities said 16 people had died in Gyirong County as of Saturday evening and that 546 were missing.

In Nepal, the disaster authority said at least 675 people were killed on its side of the border, 2,498 are missing and 7,514 have been rescued.

Ongoing Rescue Operations

Local police told Reuters that residents and rescue workers have moved to higher ground after the water level in the nearby Trishuli River rose over the past few hours, underscoring the risk of further flooding even as rescue efforts continue.

China Links Disaster to Global Warming

Scientific Findings and Disaster Cause

The disaster was "caused by glacier instability under the long-term effects of global warming", Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported on Sunday, saying it is a "new and prominent feature of cryosphere disasters" on the Tibetan plateau.

It took six to seven minutes for the mudslide from the Nepalese side to reach the Gyirong border crossing, CCTV reported, citing the findings of Chinese scientists.

Surveillance footage from the crossing showed torrents of water and debris engulfing buildings while people tried to flee.

Official Responses and International Cooperation

Chinese and Nepalese Government Actions

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Nepalese counterpart in a Saturday telephone call that the mudslide was their "most severe cross-border disaster" in recent years, and that rescue operations were of unprecedented difficulty and complexity, CCTV reported.

China has mobilised over 2,100 emergency rescue workers and allocated at least 220 million yuan ($32.7 million) to support relief efforts. It is also providing emergency cash aid, disaster relief supplies, satellite and hydrological data and tunnel rescue experts to Nepal, the state broadcaster said.

International Collaboration and Future Measures

The countries are working together to identify missing citizens and foreign nationals, as well as strengthening cooperation in disaster prevention and mitigation, and climate-change response, CCTV reported.

More than 90,000 people are likely to have been affected by the disaster, the Red Cross estimated.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Laurie Chen and Ethan Wang in Beijing and Adnan Abidi in Trishuli; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Key Takeaways

  • A glacier collapse on August 26 unleashed a torrent of ice, mud and debris sweeping through Gyirong Port in Tibet and into Nepal’s Rasuwa region, destroying infrastructure and overwhelming remote mountain valleys (e.g. drone and satellite footage confirm extensive destruction). (apnews.com)
  • On August 30, Chinese authorities identified 261 foreigners from 23 countries missing in Tibet’s Gyirong County; the largest group was Nepali nationals (104), followed by Indian (49), Latvian (33), American (18) and British (15) citizens. (apnews.com)
  • Rescue operations face severe challenges: steep terrain, deep silt, destroyed roads and bridges, a swelling barrier lake that initially halted operations, though the lake’s threat has begun to diminish but secondary flooding risks remain. (english.news.cn)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many foreigners are missing after the Himalayan mudslide?
China reports that 261 foreign nationals from 23 countries are missing on the Tibetan side of the border following the mudslide.
Which nationalities have the most missing persons in this disaster?
Nepal has the highest number of missing at 104, followed by India (49), Latvia (33), the US (18), and the UK (15).
What is the death toll in Tibet from the mudslide?
As of Saturday evening, 16 people have died in Gyirong County, Tibet.
What caused the Himalayan mudslide?
Chinese authorities say the disaster was caused by glacier instability due to long-term global warming.
How are China and Nepal responding to the disaster?
China has mobilized over 2,100 rescue workers, allocated funds, and is providing aid and expertise to Nepal, with both nations coordinating rescue and relief.

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