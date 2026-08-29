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Finland's Stubb tells German newspaper Russia unlikely to risk attack on NATO - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Finland's Stubb tells German newspaper Russia unlikely to risk attack on NATO

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 29, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 29, 2026

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Finance Banking Geopolitics Europe Russia NATO

Finland’s Stubb: Russia Unlikely to Test NATO’s Military Strength or Resolve

Stubb’s Assessment of Russia and NATO Security

Stubb Dismisses Likelihood of Russian Attack on NATO

BERLIN, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Finland's President Alexander Stubb said he did not believe Russia would risk an attack against a NATO country, telling Germany's Bild newspaper it would "make no sense" to test the resolve of the alliance.

Western Concerns Over Russian Hybrid Operations

Western officials have warned of a growing risk of Russian hybrid operations, including cyber attacks, against European countries potentially leading to a direct confrontation with the NATO alliance. German officials have said they assess Russia would be in a position to attack a NATO country by 2029.

Stubb’s Response to Threat Assessments

"If anyone has a crystal ball like that – that's great. I simply see neither evidence nor facts to support it," he told Bild in an interview published on Saturday, adding he did not believe that Russia "would ever want to attack NATO, the world's most powerful military alliance."

Finland’s NATO Membership and Preparedness

Stubb, whose country joined NATO in 2023, abandoning its previous policy of neutrality following Russia's invasion of Ukraine a year earlier, said the alliance had to be prepared for any scenario but he did not believe Moscow was in a position to go to war with NATO.

NATO’s Military Strength as a Deterrent

He said NATO's strength in conventional weapons, missiles and nuclear weapons was too strong to attack, adding that he had intelligence information to back his assessment.

"It makes no sense for any power in the world to test the resolve of this alliance," Stubb said.

Russia’s Current Military Situation

Information Warfare and Human Losses

He said Russia was trying to spread alarm in Europe through its information war. But it was currently taking unsustainable losses in Ukraine, losing around 30,000-35,000 troops a month and recruiting only around 27,000.

Challenges Facing Russian Forces

"So they have fewer and fewer soldiers in an increasingly complex situation," he said. "I simply cannot see them suddenly being able to mobilise forces for two fronts."

Ukraine’s Strategic Importance for Europe

Stubb said Ukraine was in a stronger position than at any time during the war, and it was vital that Europe continued to support Kjiv.

European Support for Ukraine as a Security Guarantee

"We must understand – you in Germany and we in Finland – that Ukraine is the best security guarantee we have against Russia. If Ukraine loses, we lose," he said.

(Reporting by James MackenzieEditing by Nick Zieminski)

Key Takeaways

  • President Stubb asserts it would be irrational for Russia to test NATO’s resolve given the alliance’s superior conventional and nuclear deterrence, backed by intelligence.
  • German and NATO intelligence warn that Russia could be capable of attacking a NATO country around 2029—but Stubb disputes this timeline, citing Russia’s deep personnel losses and dwindling recruitment capacity.
  • Russia is currently losing significantly more troops each month than it can replace—Western officials estimate a net deficit of about 6,000 soldiers per month—undermining its ability to open new fronts.
  • Stubb warns Europe: ‘If Ukraine loses, we lose.’ He underlines that continued support for Kyiv is the best security guarantee for both Germany and Finland.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Finland's President Stubb believe Russia won't attack NATO?
President Stubb believes Russia won't attack NATO due to the alliance's overwhelming military strength and lack of evidence supporting potential aggression.
What threats do Western officials warn about regarding Russia?
Western officials have warned about increased Russian hybrid operations, such as cyber attacks, against European countries which could provoke NATO.
What is the significance of Finland joining NATO?
Finland joined NATO in 2023, moving away from neutrality after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, to strengthen its security in the region.
What losses is Russia reportedly facing in Ukraine?
President Stubb cited Russian losses in Ukraine of 30,000-35,000 troops monthly, with recruitment lagging behind at around 27,000.
Why does Stubb emphasize continued support for Ukraine?
Stubb states that supporting Ukraine is critical, as Ukraine’s success acts as a security guarantee for Europe against potential Russian aggression.

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