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Before flood catastrophe, Nepal asked China for early warnings as risks mounted - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Before flood catastrophe, Nepal asked China for early warnings as risks mounted

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 30, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: August 30, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Disaster Management International Relations

Nepal Requested Early Flood Warnings From China Ahead of Himalayan Disaster

Cross-Border Cooperation and Data Sharing in Himalayan Flood Risk Management

By Saurabh Sharma, Devjyot Ghoshal and Sarita Chaganti Singh

Background: Pre-Disaster Meetings and Discussions

KATHMANDU, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Three months before a wall of water, mud and rock killed hundreds when it hurtled down a Himalayan valley bordering Nepal and China, experts and officials from both countries met in Kathmandu to discuss the risk of such disasters.

At the May 27 meeting in Nepal's capital, 10 officials from Nepal and about a dozen from China, including the Tibet region where the disaster struck, discussed strengthening cooperation to monitor and respond to floods, weather and glacier-related hazards, according to an agenda prepared by the Nepali side and seen by Reuters.

The participants called for joint risk-reduction measures, including inventories of glacial lakes and hazard mapping.

Concerns Over Data Sharing

But two Nepali officials told Reuters they did not receive as much information as they wanted from China on glacier risks and water levels after the meeting and they feared insufficient data sharing could hamper their ability to anticipate and prepare for major disasters.

"What we actually wanted from them, and still want, is if there are early movements of glaciers and early movements around that area, we would want to know a bit early," said Sauhardra Joshi, a hydrologist at Nepal's Flood Forecasting Division, who was in the May meeting.

China's Response and Data-Sharing Practices

Official Statements and Progress

CHINA SAYS ITS DATA-SHARING HAS BEEN 'TIMELY'

No officials or experts have blamed either side for the natural disaster, which will cost an estimated tenth of Nepal's annual economic output to recover from. Nepali officials say the priority is to deepen cooperation with China.

China's foreign ministry did not respond to a request for comment on the May meeting or on Nepal's request for additional information sharing.

At the meeting, the Chinese said they did not have the mandate to sign an agreement to meet Nepal's requests, asking for further discussions, said Binod Parajuli, another Nepal government hydrologist.

Details of the meeting and Nepal's demands for broader cooperation in monitoring the glaciers that threaten communities on both sides of the border have not previously been reported.

China's embassy in Nepal said in a statement on X on Saturday that Beijing and Kathmandu had kept in close contact on the issue and had made "substantial progress" at the meeting in May on promoting cross-border disaster information sharing.

Previous Incidents and Ongoing Concerns

Nepal raised similar concerns last year, officials said, though experts and officials cautioned that what they describe as slow progress was not a significant factor in the latest disaster, in which a glacier collapse unleashed a catastrophic mudslide that has killed nearly 800 people in both countries and left more than 3,000 missing, by the latest count.

Rejecting criticism from some Nepali social media users that China had failed to provide adequate warning, the Chinese embassy said Chinese and international experts faced significant challenges monitoring hazards in the remote Himalayan region.

Chinese teams had shared important information with Nepal "in a timely manner", it said.

At last year's meeting, Nepal raised concerns about a flood in the same area, triggered by the sudden release of water from a glacial lake in Tibet that killed at least nine in Nepal and left more than a dozen missing.

Scope of Shared Data

"When the Chinese side sees a heavy precipitation forecast in the Tibet area, then they provide us that forecast and those observations," Parajuli said. But "not for avalanche and water level, landslides, extreme events."

China began sharing forecasts of heavy rain in Tibet over China's WeChat messaging app and email a month ago, Parajuli said.

Timeline to Calamity

Early Warnings and Forecasts

TIMELINE TO CALAMITY

Twelve days before the disaster, China's World Meteorological Centre told Nepali officials in an email, seen by Reuters, that a monsoon depression was forecast for the area from August 14 to 19.

"Enhanced rainfall is likely across much of Nepal, and we wish to draw your attention to the potential for secondary and cascading hazards, including but not limited to landslides and flash floods," China warned.

The Chinese embassy said China has been sharing information including monitoring data on a lake formed by debris from last week's calamity.

Challenges in Regional Monitoring

The discussions over data-sharing underline the complexity of monitoring, forecasting and providing early warning in a region where regional geopolitical rivals — including China and India — control remote mountainous areas holding vast quantities of ice and snow that loom over densely populated South Asian plains.

Wednesday's catastrophe was sparked by the collapse of the glacier in a relatively unmonitored area, and a lack of bilateral cooperation was not a significant factor in Nepal's response, according to environmental anthropologist Austin Lord, senior fellow at the Washington-based Stimson Center think tank.

"That's not to forgive the fact that there isn't really a well-articulated system. And there is very limited exchange between Nepal and China," said Lord, who is part of a team supporting Nepal's government on disaster and climate risk management.

"Chinese scientists have a much greater capacity, have much greater resources for monitoring than those on the Nepal side overall."

The time that the torrent took to reach Nepal shows the value of early-warning systems, Parajuli said.

Critical Moments During the Disaster

Around 8:32 a.m. Nepal time on Wednesday, the deluge blasted through a border crossing in Tibet as people attempted to flee, according to surveillance footage that has become a defining image of the disaster.

Twenty-six minutes later, Parajuli got a call from the chief of Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority, alerting him to a flood on the Trishuli river. Parajuli's team found that a border monitoring station had not transm

Key Takeaways

  • May 27 meeting in Kathmandu brought together around 10 Nepalese and a dozen Chinese officials to explore cross‑border cooperation on glacier‑related hazards (internazionale.it).
  • Nepal sought early warnings on glacier movements and water levels, but officials said follow‑up data from China was limited and slow (ndrrma.gov.np).
  • The glacier collapse in late August triggered a catastrophic flood that killed hundreds and left thousands missing, underscoring the urgent need for improved cooperation (internazionale.it).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Nepal ask China for early flood warnings?
Nepal requested early flood warnings from China to better anticipate and prepare for disasters related to glacial movements and water levels in the Himalayan border region.
What was discussed at the Nepal-China disaster risk meeting?
Officials discussed strengthening cooperation, joint risk-reduction measures, glacial lake inventories, and hazard mapping to respond to flood and glacier-related hazards.
Was data sharing between Nepal and China sufficient before the flood?
Nepali officials stated they did not receive all the information they sought, especially about glacier risks and water levels, which affected their preparedness.
Has slow data sharing been blamed for the flood disaster?
No officials have blamed slow data sharing as the main factor in the disaster, but concerns were raised about needing better collaborative monitoring and timely warnings.
How has China responded to criticism regarding flood warnings?
China's embassy stated that Beijing and Kathmandu maintained close contact, made substantial progress on information sharing, and denied failing to provide timely warnings.

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