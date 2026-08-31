Israeli Airstrike in Gaza City Leaves Two Dead Amid Fragile Ceasefire

Details and Context of the Gaza City Airstrike

Casualties and Immediate Impact

CAIRO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - An Israeli strike killed at least two Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Monday, health officials said.

Medics said two people were killed and several others wounded when an Israeli airstrike hit a crowd of people near the municipal public park in Gaza City, an area densely populated with displaced families.

Israeli Military Response

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the incident.

Ceasefire Status and Ongoing Tensions

Ceasefire Agreement and Violations

An October 2025 U.S.-backed ceasefire halted major fighting in the shattered territory, but it failed to end strikes by the Israeli military, which says such actions are aimed at thwarting attacks by Hamas and other Gaza militants.

Hamas Accusations and Peace Plan

Hamas accuses Israel of violating the ceasefire and undermining efforts to implement a broader plan by U.S. President Donald Trump to end the Gaza conflict, which also includes Israeli withdrawals and Hamas disarmament.

Casualty Figures Since Ceasefire

Palestinian and Israeli Losses

More than 1,300 Palestinians have been killed ‌in Gaza ⁠since the ceasefire took effect last October, according to Gazan health officials, while the Israeli military says four Israeli soldiers have been killed.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Editing by Alex Richardson)