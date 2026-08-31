GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Sneaker brand On's promotional products showcasing athletic footwear - Global Banking & Finance Review
Image of On Holding's athletic footwear promotions, highlighting their new Cloudsurfer Max and Cloudboom Max models. This visual reflects On's strategy to enhance sales and capture market share in the competitive sneaker industry.
Headlines

Israeli fire kills two people in Gaza, medics say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 31, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 31, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
headlines Conflict Middle East Gaza

Israeli Airstrike in Gaza City Leaves Two Dead Amid Fragile Ceasefire

Details and Context of the Gaza City Airstrike

Casualties and Immediate Impact

CAIRO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - An Israeli strike killed at least two Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Monday, health officials said.

Medics said two people were killed and several others wounded when an Israeli airstrike hit a crowd of people near the municipal public park in Gaza City, an area densely populated with displaced families.

Israeli Military Response

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the incident.

Ceasefire Status and Ongoing Tensions

Ceasefire Agreement and Violations

An October 2025 U.S.-backed ceasefire halted major fighting in the shattered territory, but it failed to end strikes by the Israeli military, which says such actions are aimed at thwarting attacks by Hamas and other Gaza militants.

Hamas Accusations and Peace Plan

Hamas accuses Israel of violating the ceasefire and undermining efforts to implement a broader plan by U.S. President Donald Trump to end the Gaza conflict, which also includes Israeli withdrawals and Hamas disarmament.

Casualty Figures Since Ceasefire

Palestinian and Israeli Losses

More than 1,300 Palestinians have been killed ‌in Gaza ⁠since the ceasefire took effect last October, according to Gazan health officials, while the Israeli military says four Israeli soldiers have been killed.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • An Israeli strike on August 31, 2026, struck a crowd near Gaza City’s municipal park, killing two and injuring several others, health officials report; Israel has not responded. (english.wafa.ps)
  • Despite the ceasefire of October 10, 2025, violence continues: Gaza’s Health Ministry reports over 1,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli actions since then as of June 2026. (investing.com)
  • The enduring conflict undermines the ceasefire’s intent, highlighting continued hostilities, casualties, and humanitarian strain in Gaza. (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were killed in the latest Israeli airstrike in Gaza?
At least two Palestinians were killed in the Israeli airstrike near a public park in Gaza City.
Where did the Israeli airstrike take place in Gaza?
The airstrike hit a crowd near the municipal public park in Gaza City.
What triggered the renewed Israeli strikes despite the ceasefire?
The Israeli military claims the strikes aim to thwart attacks by Hamas and other militants.
How many Palestinians have been killed since the October 2025 ceasefire?
More than 1,300 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the ceasefire went into effect.
Has the ceasefire ended all violence in Gaza?
No, the ceasefire halted major fighting but failed to stop Israeli military strikes or conflict-related deaths.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Swiss police arrest suspect after deadly rave shooting

Swiss police arrest suspect after deadly rave shooting

Image for Spanish PM blames Russia, Israel for disinformation in Ceuta migrant crisis

Spanish PM blames Russia, Israel for disinformation in Ceuta migrant crisis

Image for Iran dismisses Trump's post of attack on key energy hub of Kharg

Iran dismisses Trump's post of attack on key energy hub of Kharg

Image for Russian drone barrage on Kyiv enters fifth day, disrupting life across capital

Russian drone barrage on Kyiv enters fifth day, disrupting life across capital

Image for US envoy says he hopes Belarus will free hundreds of prisoners next month

US envoy says he hopes Belarus will free hundreds of prisoners next month

Image for US forces strike two Iranian launchers on Iran's Larak island, US official says

US forces strike two Iranian launchers on Iran's Larak island, US official says

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Italy, Spain extend tit-for-tat border controls after Ceuta migrant surge
Italy, Spain extend tit-for-tat border controls after Ceuta migrant surge
Image for Nepal teams seek hundreds trapped in hydropower tunnels after deadly floods
Nepal teams seek hundreds trapped in hydropower tunnels after deadly floods
Image for Russia drops all charges against businessman Ilya Traber, state media report
Russia drops all charges against businessman Ilya Traber, state media report
Image for Mother tells how daughter slipped away in north Cyprus ferry disaster
Mother tells how daughter slipped away in north Cyprus ferry disaster
Image for Hit by deadly floods, Nepal renews push for Chinese data and early warnings
Hit by deadly floods, Nepal renews push for Chinese data and early warnings
Image for Cricket-England captain Root shrugs off concerns over lbw run
Cricket-England captain Root shrugs off concerns over lbw run
Image for At least eight die, 18 missing after ferry capsizes off North Cyprus
At least eight die, 18 missing after ferry capsizes off North Cyprus
Image for Manhunt underway after woman killed, several injured at Swiss rave shooting
Manhunt underway after woman killed, several injured at Swiss rave shooting
Image for Cricket-England trounce Pakistan by 194 runs to wrap up series
Cricket-England trounce Pakistan by 194 runs to wrap up series
Image for Germany's Merz says victory for AfD in Saxony-Anhalt would deter foreign investors
Germany's Merz says victory for AfD in Saxony-Anhalt would deter foreign investors
Image for 'We're alive': Kyiv-area survivor recalls Russian strike that killed 38
'We're alive': Kyiv-area survivor recalls Russian strike that killed 38
Image for Rescuers battle floods and debris as Himalayan disaster death toll nears 800
Rescuers battle floods and debris as Himalayan disaster death toll nears 800
View All Headlines Posts