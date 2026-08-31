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Headlines

Russian man gets reduced sentence in Finland over Ukraine war crimes

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 31, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 31, 2026

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Finnish Appeals Court Cuts Sentence for Russian Man in Ukraine War Crimes Case

Appeals Court Decision and Case Details

Sentence Reduction and Overturned Convictions

HELSINKI, Aug 31 (Reuters) - A Finnish appeals court said on Monday it had overturned parts of a guilty verdict against a Russian-born man convicted of war crimes in Ukraine, reducing his sentence to 12-1/2 years from life imprisonment.

Voislav Torden, 39, formerly known as Yan Petrovsky, was found guilty by the Helsinki appeals court of taking part in a 2014 ambush in which 22 Ukrainian soldiers died, reversing a lower court's dismissal of that charge.

Overturned Charges

But the court overturned Torden's convictions for shooting a wounded Ukrainian soldier and for mutilation, leading to the reduced sentence.

Background of the Case

The trial of Torden was a rare case of foreign prosecutors pursuing alleged war crimes stemming from the anti-Kyiv insurgency that Moscow backed in eastern Ukraine, years before its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Details of the Ambush

The court found Torden guilty of taking part in an ambush in which attackers used a Ukrainian flag to deceive Ukrainian troops before opening fire on them.

Court Statement

"The Court of Appeal finds that Torden is, in count one, liable for the deaths of the 22 Ukrainian soldiers referred to in the indictment and for severely wounding four soldiers," Monday's verdict read.

Other Upheld Convictions

It also upheld convictions for publishing degrading images of a dead Ukrainian soldier and declaring that his unit would show no mercy and take no prisoners.

Reactions and Next Steps

Appeal Intentions

Torden's lawyer Heikki Lampela told Reuters his client intended to appeal the guilty verdict on the first count to Finland's supreme court.

Prosecutors' Response

Deputy Prosecutor General Jukka Rappe said prosecutors would review the ruling before deciding whether to appeal.

Detention and Extradition

Torden was detained in Finland at Ukraine's request in 2023 as he tried to travel to France. The Finnish supreme court later blocked his extradition to Ukraine.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto and Elviira Luoma, editing by Anna Ringstrom, Terje Solsvik and Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • Helsinki Court of Appeal upheld conviction for participation in a 2014 ambush that killed 22 Ukrainian soldiers and severely wounded four, reducing the charge count from four to three, cutting the sentence to 12.5 years (yle.fi)
  • The court overturned convictions for shooting wounded soldiers and mutilation, citing insufficient evidence or lack of requisite legal thresholds for war crimes (yle.fi)
  • Torden, aka Yan Petrovsky, cannot be extradited to Ukraine due to concerns over prison conditions, per Finland’s Supreme Court; he plans to appeal again to Finland’s Supreme Court, and prosecutors are reviewing whether to appeal (yle.fi)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Voislav Torden and what was he convicted for?
Voislav Torden, formerly known as Yan Petrovsky, is a Russian-born man found guilty in Finland for participating in a deadly 2014 ambush in Ukraine.
Why was Voislav Torden's sentence reduced?
A Finnish appeals court overturned his convictions for shooting a wounded soldier and mutilation, reducing his sentence from life to 12.5 years.
What charges were upheld against Torden?
The court upheld his conviction for taking part in an ambush that killed 22 Ukrainian soldiers, wounding four, and for publishing degrading images.
Was Torden extradited to Ukraine?
No, the Finnish supreme court blocked his extradition to Ukraine after his detention in 2023.
Will there be further appeals in this case?
Torden's lawyer stated an intention to appeal his remaining conviction to Finland's supreme court, and prosecutors are considering an appeal.

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