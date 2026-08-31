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Nearly 20 still missing after north Cyprus ferry capsize kills eight - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Nearly 20 still missing after north Cyprus ferry capsize kills eight

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 31, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 31, 2026

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headlines Disaster Shipping Rescue Operations Cyprus

Ferry Capsize Off North Cyprus Leaves 8 Dead, Nearly 20 Missing as Search Continues

Details and Ongoing Search Efforts

Incident Overview

NICOSIA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Nearly 20 people were missing on Monday after a ferry capsized off northern Cyprus, killing at least eight, as divers joined search teams scouring deep waters for any survivors.

The double-hulled ferry with 267 aboard took in water and flipped over on Sunday just off the port city of Kyrenia, leaving survivors clinging to the overturned hull. They were rescued by passing vessels and the coastguard authorities.

Eyewitness Accounts

"We've been waiting since the morning, for 12 hours or maybe more," said Naif Ezer, one of those waiting anxiously outside the port for news of passengers through the early hours of Monday.

Of three friends traveling home to see families, one had been found but the other two were still missing, he added.

Some of those waiting sat and silently wept, while others scrolled mobile phones for updates. 

Rescue Operations

It was unclear if people remained trapped on the vessel, now lying on the seabed at a depth of more than 500 m (1,640 ft).

Divers from Turkey were assisting the search, officials said. They gave differing estimates of the missing, with some saying 19, and others 18. 

Details of the Ferry and Circumstances

The ferry ran into trouble shortly after leaving Kyrenia for the Turkish port of Tasucu in Mersin province, one of several daily sea shuttle links with Turkey.

Separate accounts said the wide-bodied vessel jolted violently before slamming onto the sea surface, with part of its bow bursting open on impact.

Authorities' Response

Authorities have detained the captain and crew of the vessel for questioning.

(Reporting by Mehmet Emin Caliskan and Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by Michele Kambas; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Key Takeaways

  • Catamaran ferry ‘FILOJET’ capsized en route from Kyrenia to Taşucu, Türkiye, shortly after departing with 259 passengers and 8 crew on board, beginning to take on water about four nautical miles offshore (investing.com).
  • Rescue operations have recovered at least 241 – 242 people alive, with death toll rising to eight and approximately 17–19 still missing (thenationalnews.com).
  • The ferry sank to a depth of about 514 metres; Turkish divers and naval assets have been deployed but deep recovery remains extremely challenging (thenationalnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the Cyprus ferry capsize occur?
The ferry capsized just off the port city of Kyrenia in northern Cyprus.
How many people were missing after the ferry capsize?
Reports varied, but between 18 and 19 people were missing following the incident.
How many fatalities resulted from the Cyprus ferry accident?
At least eight people were confirmed dead after the ferry capsized.
Were rescue operations underway after the incident?
Yes, divers and coastguard authorities, including teams from Turkey, joined rescue operations to search for survivors.
What action was taken regarding the ship's crew?
The captain and crew of the vessel were detained by authorities for questioning.

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