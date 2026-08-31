Swiss Police Arrest Suspect in Deadly Aarau Rave Shooting Incident
Details of the Aarau Rave Shooting and Investigation
Suspect Arrested Following Deadly Shooting
Aug 31 (Reuters) - Swiss police said on Monday that they arrested a 43-year-old suspect in relation to a deadly shooting incident at a rave in the town of Aarau on the weekend.
Ongoing Investigation and Police Statement
"Investigations into the exact circumstances of the incident, as well as its background and possible motive, are currently underway. At this stage, it is assumed that a single perpetrator was involved," police in the canton of Aargau said in a statement.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Thomas SeythalEditing by Linda Pasquini)