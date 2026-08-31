Kosovo Parties Strike Deal on President, Breaking Two-Year Deadlock

Political Agreement and Implications for Kosovo

Background of the Political Deadlock

PRISTINA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The party of Kosovo's caretaker Prime Minister Albin Kurti, Vetevendosje (VV), and the opposition Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) agreed on Monday to back the election of a new president, a move that could break nearly two years of political deadlock.

The Presidential Candidate: Bekim Sejdiu

Professional Background

The proposed candidate, Bekim Sejdiu, 51, is a law professor at the University of Pristina. He previously served as Kosovo's ambassador to Turkey and as consul general in New York.

Parliamentary Dynamics and Challenges

Election Results and Coalition Building

Kurti, whose party won the June 7 snap election, needs only a handful of votes from smaller minority parties to form a government. However, he lacks the two-thirds parliamentary majority needed to elect a president.

European Union Aspirations

Kosovo, one of Europe's poorest countries, aims to join the European Union. Brussels has repeatedly said the country needs stable institutions capable of delivering reforms required for membership. Political instability has delayed reforms and slowed access to EU funding.

Securing the Presidency

Coalition Numbers

Together with several minority parties, the two parties can secure more than the 80 votes required to elect a president, a post that is largely ceremonial. Vetevendosje won 58 seats in the 120-member parliament, while the LDK came third with 18.

Statements from the Candidate

Sejdiu's Remarks

"We hope and believe that the Republic of Kosovo, as it has so often done in the past, will once again find a way to move forward and confront the major challenges that await us," Sejdiu told a news conference after the agreement was reached.

Next Steps and Uncertainties

Failure to elect a new president triggered the June snap election, the country's third national vote in less than 18 months.

It remains unclear when lawmakers will convene to elect a parliamentary speaker, approve a new government and vote on the presidency.

(Reporting by Fatos BytyciEditing by Ros Russell)