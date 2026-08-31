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Soccer-Argentina's Messi ends international career - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Soccer-Argentina's Messi ends international career

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 31, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 31, 2026

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Sports Soccer Argentina Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi Retires from Argentina National Team After Illustrious Career

Messi's International Journey and Legacy

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Lionel Messi, who captained Argentina to World Cup victory in 2022 and the final in 2026, is retiring from international football, he said on Monday.

Record-Breaking Achievements

The record eight-times Ballon d'Or winner is his country's record appearance-maker and scorer with 125 goals in 207 games, having transformed a complicated relationship with the national team into a story of redemption and triumph.

Messi's Emotional Farewell

"It was a decision that hurt — and still hurts deep down — but I understand that the time has come. I swear to you that I always gave it my all — not just in these last few years when we won everything, but before that too; I always fought and left everything on the field for this jersey, to bring you joy and make you feel proud to be Argentine through football," the 39-year-old Messi wrote on Instagram.

"I leave with the peace of mind and pride of having given you — alongside my teammates — moments we once only dreamed of," he added.

Defining Moments in Messi's Argentina Career

Defeat in this year's World Cup final by Spain denied Messi a fairytale farewell, but his place among the game's greats had long since been secured.

From Disappointment to Triumph

After years of disappointment with Argentina, including defeat in the 2014 World Cup final and successive Copa America finals, Messi won his first major international trophy at the 2021 Copa America before leading his country to glory at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Final Years and Lasting Legacy

The former Barcelona and Paris St Germain forward who now plays for Inter Miami added another Copa America title in 2024 and arrived at his sixth World Cup hoping to complete an extraordinary final chapter.

A 1-0 loss to Spain ensured that did not happen but Messi, who made his Argentina debut in 2005, walks away having emerged from the shadow of 1986 World Cup-winning captain Diego Maradona to forge a legacy of his own as another defining figure in his country's football history.

Reporting and Sources

(Reporting by Nicolas Misculin and Julien Pretot; Additional reporting by Chiranjit Ojha in Bengaluru, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Ed Osmond)

Key Takeaways

  • Messi ends his Argentina career with a record 125 goals in 207 matches, cementing his status as the nation’s top appearance‑maker and scorer (skysports.com).
  • His decision, penned shortly after the World Cup final and influenced by his father’s passing in early August, marks the end of a transformative journey from past heartbreaks to redemption and global glory (skysports.com).
  • Messi’s farewell concludes a remarkable international era spanning over 20 years—from his debut in 2005 and early setbacks in finals to historic triumphs including the 2021 Copa América, 2022 World Cup, and 2024 Copa América (huffingtonpost.es).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When did Lionel Messi announce his retirement from international football?
Lionel Messi announced his retirement from international football on August 31.
How many goals did Messi score for Argentina?
Lionel Messi scored 125 goals in 207 games for the Argentina national team.
Which major trophies did Messi win with Argentina?
Messi won the 2021 Copa America, the 2022 World Cup, and another Copa America in 2024.
What was Messi's final match for Argentina?
Messi's final match for Argentina was the 2026 World Cup final, which ended in defeat to Spain.

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