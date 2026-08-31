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EU aviation safety agency narrows Gulf airspace warning - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU aviation safety agency narrows Gulf airspace warning

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 31, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 31, 2026

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EU Aviation Safety Agency Updates Gulf Airspace Warning for Airlines

Latest EASA Advisory and Airspace Restrictions

Aug 31 (Reuters) - The European Union Aviation Safety Agency on Monday extended until September 30 its warning to airlines to avoid airspace over the waters of the Persian Gulf within Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE, narrowing an earlier advisory that recommended avoiding the countries' entire airspace.

Background: Renewed Tensions in the Region

The new advisory comes hours after the U.S. and Iran resumed hostilities for the first time since late July. 

Details of the Updated EASA Advisory

Persian Gulf Airspace Guidance

"While risks over the waters of the Persian Gulf remain high, operations necessary for arrivals at or departures from aerodromes within the affected Flight Information Regions may be conducted with sufficient mitigation," EASA said in its latest advisory for the Persian Gulf nations.

Additional Airspace Warnings

Gulf of Oman and Oman's Muscat FIR

It asked operators to exercise caution while operating above the land territory of these nations, adding that airlines should also not operate over Gulf of Oman waters within Oman's Muscat flight information region.

Jordanian Airspace

The agency lifted its previous recommendation that airlines avoid Jordanian airspace, but advised airlines to exercise caution through September 30.

Iran, Iraq, and Lebanon Airspace

EASA also extended its recommendations that airlines not operate in the airspace of Iran, Iraq and Lebanon until the end of September.

Exceptions for Beirut Flights

However, flights arriving at or departing from the Lebanese capital Beirut are permitted if the approach starts from the sea or the departure ends over the sea, the agency added.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia and Bipasha Dey in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • EASA narrowed its advisory from avoiding entire national airspace to only waters in the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman, extending validity through September 30 — this follows heightened US‑Iran hostilities. (devdiscourse.com)
  • The previous blanket restriction has been lifted for Jordanian airspace, though caution is still advised, while prohibitions over Iran, Iraq and Lebanon remain until end‑September. (devdiscourse.com)
  • The advisory reflects ongoing conflict risks in the region, including missile, drone threats and fast‑evolving military activity, even as ceasefire attempts continue. (easa.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which countries' airspace are affected by the new EU aviation advisory?
Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, the UAE, Oman (Gulf of Oman), Iran, Iraq, and Lebanon are affected by the advisory.
How long is the extended EU aviation warning valid?
The warning is valid until September 30.
Are flights to or from Beirut still allowed under the new advisory?
Yes, flights to and from Beirut are allowed if approaches or departures use routes over the sea.
What changes did EASA make to the previous advisory?
EASA narrowed the warning to certain waters, lifted the advisory over Jordan, but maintained caution for some regions.
What prompted the latest EU airspace warning update?
Hostilities between the U.S. and Iran and ongoing regional risks led to the updated advisory.

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