Canadian Accused of Spying at NATO Headquarters Remains in Belgian Custody
Details of the Espionage Case
Background of the Accusation
Aug 31 (Reuters) - A Canadian woman accused of spying while working as an intern at NATO's military headquarters in Belgium will remain in custody, the Belgian Federal Prosecutor's Office said on Monday in a statement.
Judicial Proceedings
The Belgian Chamber of Indictments said it had decided to extend the suspect's pre-trial detention by one month.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout and Bart Meijer; Editing by Kevin Liffey)