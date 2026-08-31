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Canadian alleged NATO spy to remain in custody, Belgian prosecutor says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 31, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 31, 2026

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Canadian Accused of Spying at NATO Headquarters Remains in Belgian Custody

Details of the Espionage Case

Background of the Accusation

Aug 31 (Reuters) - A Canadian woman accused of spying while working as an intern at NATO's military headquarters in Belgium will remain in custody, the Belgian Federal Prosecutor's Office said on Monday in a statement.

Judicial Proceedings

The Belgian Chamber of Indictments said it had decided to extend the suspect's pre-trial detention by one month.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout and Bart Meijer; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Key Takeaways

  • The suspect, a Canadian national of Chinese origin working in SHAPE’s IT department, is suspected of espionage for a third country and membership in a criminal organisation (investing.com).
  • SHAPE’s internal security services alerted Belgian intelligence after observing suspicious behaviour, leading to her arrest and extended detention (brusselstimes.com).
  • Canada’s Public Safety Minister, Gary Anandasangaree, said Canada is reviewing its security screening processes to determine how the individual gained access (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the Canadian woman being detained in Belgium?
She is accused of spying while working as an intern at NATO's military headquarters.
How long will the alleged NATO spy remain in custody?
Her pre-trial detention has been extended by one month.
Who announced the extension of the suspect's detention?
The Belgian Federal Prosecutor's Office made the announcement.
Where was the suspect working when accused of spying?
She was working as an intern at NATO's military headquarters in Belgium.

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