Xi Jinping: China-Russia Foundations Growing Stronger Amid Global Uncertainty

Strengthening China-Russia Relations in a Changing World

Xi Jinping's Message to Vladimir Putin

BEIJING, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday told Russian President Vladimir Putin that under their "strategic guidance and joint efforts", the foundations of bilateral ties will be stronger, with brighter prospects, China's state-run Xinhua reported.

Global Uncertainty and the Pursuit of Peace

"Uncertainties and unpredictable factors in the international situation have increased markedly," Xi said, adding that people's pursuit of peace, development and cooperation remained unchanged.

China's Commitment to Global Governance Reform

China is willing to work with Russia and others to "strengthen the forces leading the reform of global governance and advancing an equal and orderly multipolar world", Xi said during the meeting on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Kyrgyzstan.

Discussion of International and Regional Issues

The two also discussed international and regional issues of common concern, Xinhua said.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Kevin Liffey)