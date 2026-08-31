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China's Xi tells Putin that foundations of ties will be stronger - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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China's Xi tells Putin that foundations of ties will be stronger

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 31, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 31, 2026

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Xi Jinping: China-Russia Foundations Growing Stronger Amid Global Uncertainty

Strengthening China-Russia Relations in a Changing World

Xi Jinping's Message to Vladimir Putin

BEIJING, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday told Russian President Vladimir Putin that under their "strategic guidance and joint efforts", the foundations of bilateral ties will be stronger, with brighter prospects, China's state-run Xinhua reported.

Global Uncertainty and the Pursuit of Peace

"Uncertainties and unpredictable factors in the international situation have increased markedly," Xi said, adding that people's pursuit of peace, development and cooperation remained unchanged.

China's Commitment to Global Governance Reform

China is willing to work with Russia and others to "strengthen the forces leading the reform of global governance and advancing an equal and orderly multipolar world", Xi said during the meeting on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Kyrgyzstan.

Discussion of International and Regional Issues

The two also discussed international and regional issues of common concern, Xinhua said.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Key Takeaways

  • Xi and Putin reaffirmed deepening strategic coordination under ‘joint efforts’, signaling sustained China‑Russia alignment amid international volatility. (english.news.cn)
  • The discussions, held on the sidelines of the SCO’s 25th‑anniversary summit in Bishkek, underscore the bloc’s role as a vehicle for promoting multipolarity and alternatives to Western‑led global governance. (aljazeera.com)
  • Analysts note the SCO’s increasing importance in China’s Eurasian strategy—leveraging regional connectivity, trade (notably $106 billion in 2025 China‑Central Asia trade), and institutional leadership to underpin its global ambitions. (scmp.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Xi Jinping say about China-Russia relations?
Xi Jinping said that under strategic guidance and joint efforts, the foundations of China-Russia ties will be stronger with brighter prospects.
Where did the meeting between Xi Jinping and Putin take place?
The meeting occurred on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Kyrgyzstan.
What global issues did Xi and Putin discuss?
Xi and Putin discussed international and regional issues of common concern and the reform of global governance.
What is China's stance on global governance reform?
China expressed willingness to cooperate with Russia and others to strengthen forces leading the reform of global governance and advance an equal and orderly multipolar world.

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